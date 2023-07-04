Roger Federer To Grace Centre Court At Wimbledon For His 20 Grand Slam Titles

(CTN NEWS) – Roger Federer, despite not participating in the competition, will grace Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

This occasion is dedicated to acknowledging his extraordinary career achievements at the prestigious grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Having retired last year, Federer’s illustrious journey includes securing a remarkable eight out of his 20 Grand Slam singles championships at the revered All England Club.

This unparalleled record as the most successful male player at Wimbledon is presently within the sights of Novak Djokovic, who aims to match it this year.

In terms of overall excellence, Martina Navratilova reigns supreme by clinching an astounding nine women’s singles titles at Wimbledon.

Announcing this delightful news, Sally Bolton, the chairman of the All England Club, expressed her pleasure and revealed that Federer would join them tomorrow.

Before the commencement of play, a special celebratory moment will be organized on Centre Court to honor Federer as the esteemed holder of the most Gentleman’s Singles titles in Wimbledon’s history.

This gesture serves as a tribute to his outstanding contributions to the sport.

“We will dedicate a moment to celebrate his remarkable accomplishments and express our heartfelt gratitude for the indelible memories he has given us,” Bolton expressed.

She further mentioned that Serena Williams, who secured an impressive seven out of her 23 major singles titles at Wimbledon, was also extended an invitation.

However, due to her pregnancy, she understandably couldn’t undertake the journey.

After retiring last season, Williams has ventured into a new chapter of her life. Bolton conveyed well wishes for her ongoing pregnancy and expressed hopes of potentially seeing her return to Wimbledon next year.

