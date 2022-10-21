UEFA Europa League Predictions: Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven On Oct. 20, 2022

(CTN News) – Arsenal hosts PSV Eindhoven on Paramount+ on Thursday night in the 2022 UEFA Europa League. So far, the English side has won all three Europa League matches this season.

As they host a tough Eredivisie team that has won four of its last five domestic matches. The team is looking for its third straight Europa League win. Competition is intense.

Emirates Stadium in London will kick off at 1 p.m. EST. On the 90-minute money line, Arsenal are the -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) at Caesars Sportsbook, while PSV are the +460 underdogs.

The over-under for goals is 2.5.

Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven Europa League Picks

Here are SportsLine’s soccer insider Jon Eimer’s picks for Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven. Eimer is a high-volume bettor with extensive knowledge of UEFA Europa leagues and players worldwide.

SportsLine has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, FA Cup, and more. A profit of over $1,400 for $100 bettors comes from his soccer picks in 2022, including 243-225-7 overall.

Eimer is picking both teams to score + Over 1.5 goals for -115 on Arsenal vs. PSV Eindhoven. Three of the English team’s last four matches have seen them keep a clean sheet, but the expert believes both teams will score on Thursday.

PSV has won 2-1-0 and Arsenal has won three straight in Europa League play. Neither team will want this game to end in a tie, no matter how much their schedule may be catching up to them.

Several competitions are being played at once at Arsenal, and fatigue and injuries are setting in early,” Eimer told SportsLine.

Arsenal will be looking to extend their streak of UEFA Europa 27 matches without a draw here and look to maintain their position at the top of the group.”

