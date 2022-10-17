Connect with us

Sports

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need
Advertisement

Sports

The Atlanta Braves Promising Season Is End, It Feels Like Failure

Sports

Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

Sports

Did Tua Tagovailoa Set To Return For Dolphins In Week 7

Sports

How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

News Sports

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

News Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Says The Rams Have Offered Him The 'Lowest Of Low Offers'

Sports

8 Oldest Players Currently Playing in The NFL

Sports

Rhamondre Stevenson's Dominance At Running Back In Fantasy Football Week 6

Sports

Braves-Philadelphia Phillies Division Series: Three Things To Watch

Sports

Travis Kelce Makes 'Monday Night Football' History By Beating The Las Vegas Raiders

Sports

Kylian Mbappe Wants PSG Exit, Putting Pressure On January Transfer

Sports

Pete Werner Stifles Seattle's Momentum, Positions New Orleans Saints For Touchdown

Gaming Sports

Find Out Popular Non Gamstop Sports Games

Sports

Matt Rhule Is Fired After Carolina Fell To 1-4 To Begin The 2022 Season

Sports

The 49ers' Tevin Coleman Is Back As If He Never Left

Sports

Daniel Cormier Considers A Jump To WWE, Focusing On WWE's Brock Lesnar

Lifestyles Sports

How Do You Clean Your Prescription Sports Glasses?

Sports

World Cup Soccer Jerseys 2022

Sports

Red Bull's Verstappen Wins Second Formula One World Title

Sports

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need

(CTN News) – Travis Konecny; Right now, few people are aware that the Philadelphia Flyers are 2-0. You know what, I get it. Philly is experiencing a lot right now.

Phillies beat Braves to advance to 2010 NLCS for the first time.

On Sunday night, the Eagles face Dallas, the last undefeated team in the NFL. With everything else going on, it’s easy to forget that the NHL season just began.

However, the Flyers have had two great games. In their season opener against the Devils, they shot and scored. Against the Canucks, they came from behind to win. Travis Konecny has played a big role in the Flyers’ early success.

TK and Morgan Frost scored two goals on opening night to lead the team to victory. Within seven minutes of the game’s end, Konecny scored the game-winning goal.

It may be early in the season, but these are encouraging signs.

In 2019-20, Konecny was an all-star. With 12 games left to play, he had matched his career high of 24 goals with the team. COVID followed.

After shutting down, the league shifted into bubble mode. Then TK changed.

One of my concerns this season was that Konecny and Coach Tortorella wouldn’t get along.

TK pouted when Coach V visited. Is Travis Konecny likely to respond the same way if Torts is known for being tough on players? That doesn’t seem to be the case so far. That’s good news for the Flyers.

Despite the Flyers’ successful start last year before the wheels fell off, we shouldn’t get too excited. However, these are positive signs.

There are still 80 games left (hopefully more!). However, Travis Konecny strong start may be a sign of things to come. This could help the team stay competitive in a difficult division if he can maintain this level of play.

Inspire, motivate, and lead the youngsters who are being asked to step up with Travis Konecny experience.

It will help if he starts strong and continues that throughout the year, especially when Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier are out.

As a result, a successful start can lead to a successful November and December. Let’s hope Konecny can keep this up.

SEE ALSO:

Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application Has Been Launched – 5 Tips Before You Submit
Related Topics:
Continue Reading