Travis Konecny Hot Start That The Flyers Need

(CTN News) – Travis Konecny; Right now, few people are aware that the Philadelphia Flyers are 2-0. You know what, I get it. Philly is experiencing a lot right now.

Phillies beat Braves to advance to 2010 NLCS for the first time.

On Sunday night, the Eagles face Dallas, the last undefeated team in the NFL. With everything else going on, it’s easy to forget that the NHL season just began.

However, the Flyers have had two great games. In their season opener against the Devils, they shot and scored. Against the Canucks, they came from behind to win. Travis Konecny has played a big role in the Flyers’ early success.

TK and Morgan Frost scored two goals on opening night to lead the team to victory. Within seven minutes of the game’s end, Konecny scored the game-winning goal.

It may be early in the season, but these are encouraging signs.

In 2019-20, Konecny was an all-star. With 12 games left to play, he had matched his career high of 24 goals with the team. COVID followed.

After shutting down, the league shifted into bubble mode. Then TK changed.

One of my concerns this season was that Konecny and Coach Tortorella wouldn’t get along.

TK pouted when Coach V visited. Is Travis Konecny likely to respond the same way if Torts is known for being tough on players? That doesn’t seem to be the case so far. That’s good news for the Flyers.

Despite the Flyers’ successful start last year before the wheels fell off, we shouldn’t get too excited. However, these are positive signs.

There are still 80 games left (hopefully more!). However, Travis Konecny strong start may be a sign of things to come. This could help the team stay competitive in a difficult division if he can maintain this level of play.

Inspire, motivate, and lead the youngsters who are being asked to step up with Travis Konecny experience.

It will help if he starts strong and continues that throughout the year, especially when Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier are out.

As a result, a successful start can lead to a successful November and December. Let’s hope Konecny can keep this up.

SEE ALSO:

Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

Manchester United Striker Greenwood, 21 Charged with Attempted Rape

Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Application Has Been Launched – 5 Tips Before You Submit