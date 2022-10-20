Manchester United Beat Tottenham 2-0 With a Thrilling Attacking Performance at Old Trafford

(CTN News) – Manchester United’s increasing reliance on Erik ten Hag was evident as Tottenham followed Liverpool and Arsenal in front of a growing Old Trafford crowd.

Ten Hag’s disastrous start at United, which included defeats to Brighton and Brentford, is now a bad memory rather than a current reality.

It was the best performance of a management tenure still in its infancy.

After 2-0 victory over Spurs that flattered mediocre Spurs, Cristiano Ronaldo stalked down the tunnel pouting.

Even without the great Portuguese, Manchester United showed drive, verve, and intensity that was too much for a Spurs side with a negative mindset that’s often politely called “counter-attacking style”.

Against Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester United had to dig deep at times in both wins. It was dominating and emphatic – way more than the scoreline suggests.

It was a thrilling game with some thrilling football delighting ManchesterUnited’s fans.

How Manchester United took the game to Tottenham

In the first 45 minutes, United had 28 shots on target – the most by any team in a Premier League match this season – 19 of which required Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to make five big saves. The dangerous Antony also clipped the post.

Manchester United got at least what they deserved with Fred’s deflected shot and Bruno Fernandes’ curling finish.

As a highly satisfactory rehabilitation from last year’s nightmare under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United will be aiming for the top four this season.

After their horrendous start, winning against Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs seem realistic.

It was clear who was the happier manager and who looked like the team with the handbrake off, as visiting boss Antonio Conte cut an agitated, frustrated figure.

Ten Hag’s team started off strong, Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw advanced full-backs, while Casemiro and Fred patrolled midfield.

As Manchester United poured forward, only Lloris stood between them and the goals they deserved, the Frenchman having to excel twice more from Marcus Rashford after the break.

What a stodgy disappointment Spurs were.

There’s defending deep in that counter-attacking set up, giving the initiative to eager opponents. See Arsenal’s loss. Here’s Manchester United’s loss. It’s not exactly working.

Spurs are still third, but even their own fans know they should be offering more of a threat with players like Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Conte’s a great coach, so who are we to doubt him? No one can deny Spurs’ potential, though. A desperately conservative performance got exactly what it deserved.

Manchester United won and displayed self-belief without Ronaldo, whose only headline-grabbing contribution was his disappearance before the end.

Manchester United isn’t running for Cristiano Ronaldo’s benefit, so he should stay until the final whistle to congratulate his teammates on their win.

It only reinforced the impression that he’s an outsider to what Ten Hag wants to do at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag and those who dispatched Spurs should take the spotlight for doing such a great job.

Despite Ronaldo’s premature departure, Ten Hag said tonight was the time to savour the kind of victory and performance he had in mind when leaving Ajax for this fallen giant.