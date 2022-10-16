How It Happened: Michigan 41, Penn State 17

(CTN News) – Penn State lost 41-17 to No. 5 Michigan 41 on Saturday. As a result, the No. 10 Nittany Lions can expect to fall in national rankings heading into their White Out game against Minnesota on Oct. 22.

Michigan 41, Penn State 17 (4th Quarter; 5:05) – There’s plenty of fun being had by the Wolverines at Penn State’s expense. Donovan Edwards scores on a three-yard run again. He and Blake Corum each have 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Penn State’s freshman quarterback Drew Allar has replaced Sean Clifford. Clifford exited the medical tent without his helmet, with the TV broadcasting indicating a possible shoulder issue.

It’s Allar’s fifth game of 2022, burning his redshirt.

Michigan 31, Penn State 17 (4th Quarter; 15:00) – The Wolverines will start the fourth quarter at Penn State’s 33-yard line, threatening to extend their lead. Michigan 41 has dominated through three quarters, outgaining the Nittany Lions 460 to 215 yards.

Penn State has only six first downs, Sean Clifford has completed only 7-of-19 passes, and its running backs have combined for 22 yards. Michigan 41 averages 8.2 yards per carry.

Michigan 31, Penn State 17 (3rd Quarter; 7:20) – It’s the Wolverines rushing attack again. After Penn State’s failed fourth-down attempt, Blake Corum rumbles 61 yards for a touchdown on Michigan first play.

On 4th-and-6 from the Michigan 39-yard line, Sean Clifford failed to hit Parker Washington working toward the right sideline.

Last two Michigan 41 plays resulted in touchdown runs of 61 and 67 yards.

Michigan 24, Penn State 17 (3rd Quarter; 11:12) – There is another lead change in the Big House. Donovan Edwards runs 67 yards for the go-ahead score, followed by a two-point completion from JJ McCarthy to Ronnie Bell.

Edwards now has 116 yards on seven carries, working as a supplemental piece to Blake Corum (22 carries for 93 yards).

Michigan 16, Penn State 14 (HALFTIME) – Michigan regains the lead via another short field goal from Jake Moody, who connects from 23 yards out. For the third time this afternoon, the Wolverines failed to produce a touchdown on a trip to the red zone.

Defensive end Chop Robinson delivered a key stop against running back Blake Corum on a 3rd-and-2 rush from the five-yard line.

Moody’s kick came with four seconds left in a first half that saw Michigan 41 out-gain Penn State, 274 yards to 83.

Michigan 13, Penn State 7 (2nd Quarter; 6:11) – Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford supplies a much-needed spark, rushing for 62 yards on a 3rd-and-1 rush. It was a career-long run for the sixth-year senior, and set up PSU with first-and-goal from the four-yard line.

On an ensuing fourth-down try from the one-yard line, freshman running back Kaytron Allen scores on a short rush.

Penn State has run only 13 plays today, compared to 37 for Michigan, but this quick scoring drive gets them back into this one after a rough start.

