Bukayo Saka Winner Helps Arsenal Edge Leeds In a VAR-Impacted Match

(CTN News) – Arsenal won 1-0 against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday to remain top of the Premier League.

After Bukayo Saka’s superb finish 10 minutes before half-time, Mikel Arleta’s side held on despite multiple Leeds chances in the second half.

“My heart is still racing, but I’m just happy to get three points,” Saka said. The game was tough. Leeds put a lot of pressure on us, especially in the second half.

“We need to keep this streak alive. We showed today that we can win no matter what.”

After kick-off, play was suspended for 40 minutes due to a VAR power outage. VAR and officials could not communicate because the Hawkeye van had a power outage.

After 35 minutes, Arsenal opened the scoring through Saka after both sides had chances.

Fortunately, Rodrigo’s poor cross-field ball landed fortuitously for Saka, who combined with Martin Odegaard before powering an emphatic right-footed finish past Illan Meslier.

After half-time, Leeds thought they had taken the lead through Patrick Bamford, but the striker was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel in the build-up, and the goal was disallowed.

Leeds’ pressure forced Arsenal to slack off their usual passing game in the second half — twice Arteta’s team were nearly punished for slack passes.

An hour into the second half, Jesse Marsch side had the better of the Premier League leaders and were awarded a penalty after William Saliba was penalised for handball.

Aaron Ramsdale diverted the ball the right way to punish Arsenal’s poor second half. Bamford, however, dragged the effort wide of the right post.

He acrobatically palmed away Brenden Aaronson’s long-range strike.

After relentless probing, Leeds forced late drama and thought they had another penalty.

In stoppage-time, Bamford charged into Gabriel and kicked out, giving Leeds a penalty with the Arsenal defender receiving a red card.

Nevertheless, after consulting VAR, referee Chris Kavanagh changed his decision, slapping Gabriel with a yellow card and reversing the penalty decision.

Marsch praised his team’s discipline and concentration throughout the match despite the late start.

The performance showed that when we play the way we want to play, we can be very efficient. That’s the leading player in the league right now.

