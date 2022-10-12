Travis Kelce Makes ‘Monday Night Football’ History By Beating The Las Vegas Raiders

(CTN News) – After an early 17-0 deficit, Travis Kelce caught four touchdown passes to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-29 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Patrick Mahomes passed to the tight end twice for one yard, plus threw four and eight yards to him. With seven catches for 25 yards, Travis Kelce finished the game with seven catches.

With their ninth win in ten meetings over the Raiders, the Chiefs improved to four wins and one loss. Jerick McKinnon had 53 rushing yards on eight carries for Kansas City, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling had six receptions for 90 yards.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for Las Vegas, and he also caught five passes for 39 yards.

Despite trailing 20-10 at halftime, the Chiefs reduced the deficit to three points when Mahomes completed a 12-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

In the fourth quarter, Kansas City led after Mahomes’ eight-yard pass to Travis Kelce capped an eight-play, 57-yard drive.

A 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson early in the fourth quarter brought the Raiders within 24-24, but Mahomes found Travis Kelce again in the end zone to extend the lead to 30-23. Mahomes, however, failed to complete the two-point conversion.

A 48-yard touchdown pass by Derek Carr to Davante Adams brought the Raiders within 30-29 with more than four minutes left, but rather than kick a one-point conversion, they ran for two and failed.

