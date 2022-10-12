Braves-Philadelphia Phillies Division Series: Three Things To Watch

(CTN News) – Philadelphia Phillies has plenty of talent of its own, Even though Atlanta is the heavy favorite. Right after his team clinched a series win in St. Louis, Phillies manager Rob Thomson spoke with catcher J.T. A Remuto.

It was important for him to let the veteran backstop know what was going on. The team was about to celebrate, but before popping the champagne, the manager wanted to know how many games they still had to play. His preference was for Realmuto to provide the answer: 11.

That’s how many wins it would take to get from that wild-card win on Saturday to the end of a hypothetical World Series.

Other players could have delivered the answer: Zack Wheeler or Aaron Nola, or the slugger who delivered the crucial home run in the second game, Bryce Harper, would have been reasonable choices.

In addition, Thomson, who was a former minor-league backstop, had a soft spot for Realmuto’s place on the roster—“I’m an old catcher,” he said, and he hoped to have more chances to ask this question later, with different players answering as the number of wins dwindled.

However, for the time being? If he had to choose, he would go with the catcher. Thomson told Realmuto, “You let all of them know we have 11 more games to play.”

This serves as a reminder that the Philadelphia Phillies want to stay in the game for a long time. People weren’t expecting them to be here at all when Thomson was promoted to replace a fired Joe Girardi in early June, not at the All-Star Break when they had a one-in-three chance of making the playoffs, or even in the final weeks of the season,

when chances of clinching kept dancing just out of reach. It hasn’t stopped them from getting here. In addition to winning a single game or series, they weren’t satisfied with ending their playoff drought. They believe they can keep striving, and they want to keep trying.

As a result, they will be playing in the NLDS in Atlanta. Philadelphia Phillies realize they are underdogs against Braves, defending champs.

Here are three questions that will define the series:

The season series ended with Atlanta winning 11 games to 8. In the next round, however, the Philadelphia Phillies claim things will be different.

Can the Philadelphia Phillies’ bullpen handle the workload?

Whenever Wheeler or Nola are started, the Phillies are set up for success. The best-of-three format was ideal for the wild card series.

Due to the best-of-five format, they’ll have to consider some other options, including Game 1 starter Ranger Suarez and possibly Kyle Gibson as well. This makes Philadelphia’s bullpen all the more important.

How much will the Braves receive from Spencer Strider?

Let’s be clear: Even without Strider, the Braves’ rotation is solid. Charlie Morton, Max Fried, and Kyle Wright? One-two-three can be an extremely powerful combination.

Overall, Atlanta would have preferred Strider as well. What will the team get from the rookie starter this week? (The team extended his contract by six years, $75 million on Monday.)

Bryce Harper: what will the Philadelphia Phillies gain?

As the regular season came to an end, Harper was frustrated. In July and much of August, he was sidelined by a broken thumb. Even after returning, he has been dealing with elbow pain.

September and early October were a struggle for him, which was reflected in his stats: a 76 OPS+. Despite having other players who can slug in this lineup — Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Nick Castellanos — it is difficult to not count on Harper.

