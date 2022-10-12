Kylian Mbappe Wants PSG Exit, Putting Pressure On January Transfer

(CTN News) – Kylian Mbappe has apparently expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain this winter due to feeling “betrayed” by the club, according to reports on Tuesday.

During the May contract extension, the French superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly felt that the Ligue 1 champions had not kept their promises.

The Paris Saint-Germain team is unconcerned by reports of a “broken relationship” and does not expect Mbappe to leave during their latest campaign for the UEFA Champions League.

Considering a massive offer would be in the club’s long-term interests if it was ultimately in the club’s long-term interests. The transfer window for the winter transfer window is expected to open in the winter.

Mbappe and his entourage are supposedly pressuring PSG, who fought so hard to keep him this summer that they do not intend to let him leave.

Despite his current status as the focal point of Les Parisiens’ project, the 23-year-old star believes that his position on the pitch does not reflect his position on the pitch.

Immediately following the weekend’s 0-0 draw at Stade de Reims, PSG’s No. 7 uploaded and then deleted a social media post featuring “pivot gang” which was interpreted as a reference to his role.

During his career, Kylian Mbappe has expressed a preference for two-man attacks, similar to those used by France’s Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.

In the past summer, Luis Campos and Galtier attempted to bring in a fourth attacker and another central defender. Due to this, Lionel Messi and Neymar have had to rely on their strong performances.

