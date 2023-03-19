Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match Thread And How To Watch

(CTN News) – As Tottenham Hotspur take on Southampton at St. Mary’s Stadium today, they’ll look to get three points before the international break.

It is still the north Londoners that are in fourth place, and even though there is only a three-point gap between them and the top two teams, Manchester United and Newcastle United both have two games left in their season.

Despite all the chaos and turmoil that have taken place this season, Spurs have stayed focused on the Southampton league and trying to secure Champions League football for next season in spite of the fact that they are out of all cup competitions right now.

Meanwhile, Southampton have some problems as well, but they do not seem to be insurmountable. When a team is 22 points ahead of its nearest rival with eleven games to play, it would normally be a death sentence for the club.

Is there a chance for a successful season this year, however? It is only five points that separate them from 12th place at this point. The bottom of the table is as tight as it can be (and it’s a bad one at that).

The relegation race down to the wire is going to be absolutely wild, and the Saints are desperately trying to avoid the drop as much as they can.

List of lineups

You can watch the video by following the steps below:

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton, the premier league match of the season

Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the world

It is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. UK.

(United States) USA Network

DAZN (Canada) is available for streaming

Match the rules of the thread

There are no changes to the match thread rules. We would like to extend a warm welcome to all visitors who are visiting us for the first time.

Welcome to our site! We are glad you are here. Be sure to wipe your feet, observe the gap, and visit the other pages on this impressive site. In the meantime, however, we would like to Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match remind you of the following rules:

Links to illegal streams aren’t allowed. We get in trouble with them. We’ll warn or ban violators.

There are rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes Negative Nancy. Don’t post outlandish or hurtful things out of frustration.

It’s also not okay to abuse players or officials outright. Saying “wow, that was a bad call” is fine, but yelling at an official copiously over one is not.

Make sure everyone in the match thread treats you the way you’d like to be treated. Try to be nice. You’re not posting on an unmoderated message board here.

Let’s keep the naughty words in check, even though we don’t have a rule against profanity. Also, sexist, racist, transphobic, and homophobic language will be deleted right away and you’ll be banned. There’s a lot of support and openness here.

SEE ALSO:

2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time