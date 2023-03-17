Warriors’ Road Woes Can’t Be Solved By Stephen Curry’s 50 Points

(CTN News) – Nothing beats Stephen Curry on a heater in sports. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old Warriors star dominated the Clippers with 50 points.

Still, the Warriors lost 134-126, dropping their road record to 7-27. With nine straight losses on the road, the Warriors are 0-21 when trailing after three quarters.

I find it hard to believe even when I write those numbers down. In spite of this, the Warriors remain one game ahead of 7-9 seeds in the Western Conference. It may actually be a blessing in disguise for Golden State if that 6-seed holds.

As it stands, the Warriors would face the No.3 Grizzlies instead of the Suns in the first round. Despite that, Golden State still has 12 games left, which feels like a season with how tightly packed the Western Conference standings are.

Warriors can’t worry about strategic seeding. The team needs to win every game to stay above the play-in line, or even get into the postseason.

Currently two games out of a lottery spot, they’ll have to play without Draymond Green on Friday against the Hawks, the second stop of what could be a season-changing trip.

He got his 16th technical foul of the season on Wednesday. That’s a one-game suspension unless the league rescinds it.

The Warriors might need Curry to go on another heater on Friday to win their first road game since January. You shouldn’t rule it out. He’s been on fire since 2013, and his shots on Wednesday were once again “you can’t be serious.”.

Curry has now scored over 10,000 career points from 3-point range. A 50-point game is his second of the season, and he’s hit 12 of them in his career. I have seven 50-pieces after turning 30, one more than Michael Jordan and tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the most.

You know what’s the craziest part? Curry scored just two points from the free-throw line. This is the opposite of James Harden. It’s pure, get-the-people-up-and-moving buckets. Curry was 20 of 28 overall, including 8 of 14 from 3. There’s nothing he can’t do with a basketball.

Warriors couldn’t dominate the Clippers on Wednesday, where Curry couldn’t. It wasn’t enough to stop Golden State’s already stretched defense. Steve Kerr played small with Jonathan Kuminga and Green.

It’s tough for the Warriors without Andrew Wiggins, who have Curry, Jordan Poole, and Donte DiVincenzo guarding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus trying to block out Ivica Zubac. It was Russell Westbrook who beat the Warriors to multiple offensive boards.

Kerr might have to consider Kevon Looney as a closing option if Wiggins doesn’t return. Let’s start with Golden State making the playoffs.

Even though this race is tight, they could end up anywhere from No. 4 to the lottery. Curry isn’t going to let them fall all the way out, but one man can only do so much.

