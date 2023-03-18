Connect with us

2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time
2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time

(CTN News) – The Connecticut Huskies and Iona Gaels will meet on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 2023 bracket.

The game tips off at 4:30 ET at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The Huskies (25-8) finished fourth in the ultra-competitive Big East before losing to Marquette in the semifinals. Pitino’s Gaels head into March Madness 2023 having won the MAAC regular season and NCAA Tournament.

Based on Caesars Sportsbook’s latest Iona vs. UConn odds, the Huskies are favored by 9 points with an over/under of 141.5. Check out SportsLine Projection Model predictions and March Madness betting advice before you make any picks.

We simulate every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times with the SportsLine Projection Model. In the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the model goes 79-53 on all top-rated picks, returning nearly $1,300 for $100 players. The returns have been huge for anyone who’s followed it.

It’s time for the model’s March Madness predictions now that it has settled on Iona and UConn. Here are SportsLine’s picks. Check out these college basketball odds for UConn vs. Iona:

  • There’s a -9 point spread between Iona and UConn

  • Over/under for Iona vs. UConn: 141.5

  • UConn -480, Iona +360 on the money line

  • Overall, the Gaels are 10-3 against the spread

  • In 22 NCAA Tournament games, UCONN is 16-6 ATS

  • See SportsLine’s picks for Iona vs. UConn

Why UConn can do it

Husky’s roster is big, deep, and experienced. These advantages should make them tougher against a smaller-conference team. It’s been a nightmare for opponents all season to match up with Adama Sanogo. A versatile 6-9 player, he averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds and shot 59.4% from the field. Also, he shoots 35.4% from 3-point range and 78% from free throws.

Here’s why Iona can help

In the middle of the season, any team with a winning streak like Iona’s has become accustomed to coming out on top and has developed the belief that it can beat anyone. It’s no secret that Pitino is a master at forming a game plan on short notice. With a prolific and efficient backcourt, the Gaels have a lineup that’s conducive to success in the NCAA Tournament.

Averaging 16.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, sophomore Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way. In terms of 3-pointers, he shoots 42.9% and free throws, he shoots 95%. Clayton and forward Nelly Junior Joseph were named first team all MAAC.

On average, Joseph scores 15.1, grabs 9.4 rebounds, and blocks 1.5 shots. It’ll be up to the 6-9, 240-pound junior to neutralize UConn’s size. The Iona guards share the ball well and average 15 assists per game, led by Daniss Jenkins with 4.9.

What to pick between Iona and UConn

It’s leaning over on the NCAA Tournament point total, projecting 144 points for both teams. Another thing it says is that one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. At SportsLine, you can only see the model’s pick.

