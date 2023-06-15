Connect with us

The US Open Is Ready To Begin, But There Are Still Some Questions About The LACC Course
The US Open Is Ready To Begin, But There Are Still Some Questions About The LACC Course

(CTN News) – At the US Open, Max Homa expects to use his local knowledge at Los Angeles Country Club to his advantage.

It is true that he set the course record here with a 61 in the first round of the Pac-12 championships, however that was a decade ago, the pins were in favorable locations, and the North Course is always changing from minute to minute. On Thursday, the tournament will begin.

I hope that it is going to be a carnage of a race, says Homa, a former standout for the University of California. “The sun being out is really helpful.” A little bit of wind will make things more interesting.” I hope it will be carnage of a race.”

The ideal situation would be for it to be a typical U.S Open tournament with a bit of wind. As far as I am concerned, this golf course is the ideal place to do so.”

It is well known that the par for the course at this major championship has been well under par in recent years. In the last four years, the US Open champions have finished under par or below, marking the longest string of six-under par or lower finishes in the history of the event.

During the previous 14 years, seven of the fourteen US Open tournaments were won with a final score of par or better, more than half of the time.

It will be the first time the major has been played in Los Angeles in 75 years, since the legendary Ben Hogan won the event at Riviera.

Considering all the attention being paid to the shocking merger plans between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf this week, actual golf is almost a sideshow.

As part of the American team that won the US Open Walker Cup at LACC in 2017, only Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa will be participating in this US Open.

I have really good memories of playing well with the guys, obviously a dominating win, and going on from there,” said Morikawa, who was born and raised in La Cañada Flintridge.

There are many good memories and shots that I have out here, which I look forward to revisiting and hopefully hitting some of them.”

According to Scheffler US Open, the world’s number one golfer, he was not at his best during the Walker Cup and cited LACC as a good proving ground.

“It has a good mix of holes,” he said, “some of them you’ll really need to be after, but then there are some other holes out here where you’re kind of hanging on.”

According to Patrick Cantlay, who played at neighboring UCLA and is very familiar with LACC, “I think the harder holes may be harder and the easier holes may be a little bit easier than a standard U.S. Golf Championship.”

