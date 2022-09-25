Connect with us

Tennessee Football vs. Florida: Highlights of Tennessee's 38-33 Win Over Florida
Tennessee Football vs. Florida

(CTN News) – Tennessee Football vs. Florida: Whenever there’s a shootout, there are tons of highlights, and Tennessee football didn’t disappoint in their 38-33 win over the Florida Gators on Saturday.

Tennessee Football vs. Florida: A lot of this year’s Voles team’s success will be based on its ability to move the ball rather than making big plays. This does not mean there won’t be big plays and there were plenty of them.

Tennessee Football vs. Florida, Members:

The game was filled with too many big plays from both sides. After converting two late touchdowns and recovering an onside kick in the fourth quarter, Florida nearly erased a 17-point deficit.

As a result, the Vols moved to 4-0 on the year and 1-0 in SEC play after two wins over top 25 teams. Despite the fact that it shouldn’t have taken so long, they got it done in just 60 minutes.

From Tennessee Football vs. Florida Tennessee football’s first victory against the University of Florida in six years is captured on this highlight video.

Taking advantage of the bye week after that fight is the best thing Tennessee football can do. Due to Cedric Tillman’s absence and Hendon Hooker’s injury, this is necessary. Considering the Vols’ pass defense, Warren Burrell is another key player who missed the game.

It appeared that Hooker was about to put together a highlight reel that everyone could enjoy, even though he was bruised up. The Vols fans in attendance enjoyed a show with him, and the season has only just begun. Currently, he is in the middle of his Heisman campaign.

Jabari Small, Bru McCoy, and Ramel Keyton were on the defensive line when there were defensive highlights. There were a lot of people who stepped up for Tennessee football in this one. Although there are still a few things they need to fix, they got the win here, and it was crucial.

No doubt, it was an unforgettable afternoon for Tennessee football. In spite of their best efforts to get the fans sweating, the Vols defeated the Florida Gators 38-33 to enter their bye week 4-0. With the AP Poll at No. 11 and the Coaches Poll at No. 12 and they have a high chance of cracking the top 10 this week.

An enthusiastic audience was able to witness UT’s accomplishment due to College GameDay being present. Two straight wins against top 25 teams have resulted as a result. Even though Rocky Top almost blew a 38-21 lead at the end, fans still had plenty to cheer about.

It doesn’t really matter how good Florida is, because we don’t know. It was crucial for Tennessee football to exorcise those demons, and they succeeded in doing so. Check out the photos from the game to reminisce about one of the most memorable days UT has ever experienced.

