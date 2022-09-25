Connect with us

Thailand Won a Five-Set Thriller Against Turkey in the Women's World Volleyball Championship

(CTN News) – Earlier in the day, Thailand’s women’s volleyball team, defeated Turkey, ranked sixth in the world, in a five-set thriller in Pool B of the Women’s World Volleyball Championship taking place at the Gelre Dome in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on Saturday.

Women’s World Volleyball Championship: Thailand Vs Turkey Match Summary

During the clash between the Thai team and Turkey, which were one of the favorites to win the match, out-hitter Chatchu-On Moksri scored 33 points for the Thai team.

As much as the Turkish team won the first set comfortably, with a score of 25:17, the Thai team fought back in the second set with a score of 31:29, thanks to an off-the-block swing from Chatchu-On to tie the match.

The Turkish team bounced back to win the third set with a score of 25:22, but it was the Thai team that clinched the match with a score of 25:19 in the fourth.

As many as 60 Thais, who live or work in the Netherlands, Germany, and France, were in the crowd cheering for the Thai national team during the match.

According to one of the Thai team’s fans, she had bought the ticket for the match about a month ago and the three of them had arranged through social media a meet-up in Arnhem for Saturday’s game.

