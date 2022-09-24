A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

CTN NEWS – A tropical depression formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to become a hurricane on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Friday.

The storm is on track to hit Jamaica and Cuba before turning east toward Florida, according to the latest path from the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm watch was issued for Jamaica as the depression strengthens into what would become Tropical Storm Ian on Sunday, according to forecasters.

It was expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Friday night, followed by rapid intensification in the Caribbean Sea, but was still a depression as of 5 p.m., meteorologists said.

The storm is forecast to become a Category 2 hurricane by the time it reaches Cuba, then a Category 3 storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Landfall is expected Wednesday in Florida.

There is still a “healthy amount of uncertainty” in the track forecast on days 4 and 5, which is when the storm is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico, hurricane forecasters said in their Friday morning advisory.

The current forecast has the storm making landfall in south Florida near Naples and Fort Myers. But, the location of landfall will depend on how quickly the storm turns east.

Meteorologists are urging residents in the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula to monitor the storm closely.

5 systems in the tropics

Two tropical depressions formed Friday morning – one in the Caribbean and another in the Atlantic. Hurricane forecasters are now tracking five systems:

A tropical depression in the Caribbean

Hurricane Fiona in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gaston in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Hermine near Africa’s west coast

Disturbance in the Atlantic

Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and the other systems in the Atlantic don’t pose a threat to Louisiana. Residents along Canada’s Atlantic coast are bracing for Fiona, a Category 4 hurricane.