Clemson Football, DJ Uiagalelei Would Enjoy Wake Forest’s Injury Report

(CTN News) – In the Clemson football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has a big opportunity in front of him. After reading Wake Forest’s injury report, Uiagalelei and the Tigers will see that opportunity as even more valuable.

This week’s game will be played with a decimated secondary for the Demon Deacons. The details are available from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest’s top cornerback, will miss the game versus Clemson football, according to Thamel. Furthermore, fellow defensive backs Brendon Harris and Coby Davis will also miss time.

As a result, DJ Uiagalelei has a chance to make the most of the Demon Deacons’ weakened secondary in this crucial ACC matchup.

This is good news for Clemson football since their passing offense, which has averaged just under 250 yards per game so far, could use a boost. Similarly, Uiagalelei, who hasn’t quite persuaded his doubters so far in 2022, could do the same.

In three games, he’s thrown five touchdown passes to five different receivers, but that’s not as many as some of the top signal-callers in the country.

Despite its importance to Clemson football, Uiagalelei’s job security also depends on how he plays against Wake Forest. Coach Dabo Swinney has praised Cade Klubnik, a freshman waiting in the wings for the Tigers.

So DJ Uiagalelei cannot afford to struggle for much of the season like he did last year. It is a good idea for the Clemson football quarterback to start the season by facing an ACC rival that will be without its best defensive back.

The Clemson football team survives an upset bid by Wake Forest

Despite Clemson’s best efforts, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman was unable to win the game in the second half, as Nate Wiggins intercepted his fourth-down pass in the end zone to give Clemson the victory.

At Wake Forest, Clemson football takes the lead in overtime

Clemson took the lead for the first time in the game Saturday night when DJ Uiagalelei connected with tight end Davis Allen for a 21-yard touchdown pass, as the Tigers faced third-and-6 on their possession in the second overtime.

It was by rule that Clemson would have to attempt a two-point conversion, and Wake’s J.J. Roberts intercepted Uiagalelei’s pass as it was being attempted.

Related CTN News: