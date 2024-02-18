Stephen A. Smith Swipes Micah Parsons After NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

(CTN News) – I have no doubt in my mind that Micah Parsons gave his all both on and off the court on Friday night and I am very proud of his performance.

In Team Shannon’s 100-91 victory over Team Stephen A in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, the Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher dominated the event with 37 points, 16 rebounds and four steals to take home MVP honors at the game.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the late Stephen A. Smith was not able to resist taking a swipe at Micah Parsons during the interviews, so he had to take a dig at him in order to not be seen as a victim.

During a question about what Micah Parsons’ back-and-forth with Smith was about, he mentioned his recent appearance on Smith’s podcast, where he revealed that Smith told him publicly that he wasn’t going to win MVP this season, and that he had no idea why.

Upon finding out that the Cowboys had won the All-Star game, the Cowboys star proceeded to playfully roast Smith, who he allegedly crossed up and sent to the hospital during a practice fo the game.

He claimed that he had “ruined his day” with the win, saying it had ruined his entire week.

The fact that Micah Parsons enjoyed helping Shannon Sharpe’s team to defeat Smith proved to be a great relief to him. Smith is known for constantly needleing the Cowboys and their fans. Moreover, both NBA and NFL fans enjoyed the game, and it proved to be a great source of entertainment.

There can only be a real hope that Micah Parsons and Smith will be able to share more moments like this one over the years to come.

How much does Micah Parsons make?

Micah Parsons signed a 4 year, $17,079,793 contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including a $9,781,668 signing bonus, $17,079,793 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,269,948. In 2024, Parsons will earn a base salary of $2,989,062, while carrying a cap hit of $5,434,479 and a dead cap value of $5,434,479.

SEE ALSO:

Champions League Offers A Lot Of Potential For Asensio At PSG