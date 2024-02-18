Connect with us

Sports

Chelsea Stuns Man City To Stay Level At The Top Of The WSL
Advertisement

Sports

Red Wings Beat Kraken 4-3 In Overtime On Chiarot's Goal

Sports

Formula 1 2024 Season Review

Sports

Robert Whittaker Defeats Costa After Surviving An Early Scare At UFC 298

Sports

Tomorrow's Racing Card: Plan Your Bets with Detailed Race Information

Sports

Stephen A. Smith Swipes Micah Parsons After NBA Celebrity All-Star Game MVP

Sports

Messi's Inter Miami And Newell's Old Boys Draw 1-1 In a Friendly Match

Sports

Henry Cejudo Threatens Retirement with UFC 298 Loss

Sports

Champions League Offers A Lot Of Potential For Asensio At PSG

Sports

Arsenal vs West Ham LIVE! Today's Premier League Results, Match Stream, And Updates

Sports

Nurkic Critics Draymond Green After Warriors Win: 'Didn't Learn Anything'

Sports

Bayern Munich Lost To Bayer Leverkusen In a Crucial Bundesliga Match

Sports

Manchester City Overcome Everton With Haaland's Record

Sports

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo Overcomes Injury To Face Real Madrid

Sports

The Sixers Have Traded For Pacers Sharpshooter Buddy Hield

Sports

Open Thread On The Boston Celtics And The NBA Trade Deadline

Sports

Houston Astros And Jose Altuve Extend Their Contract For $125 Million

Sports

Hong Kong Seethes As Messi Plays In Inter Miami's Match In Tokyo

Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson Frustrated After Being Benched In A Clutch

Fifa World Cup

2026 FIFA World Cup Final Tickets: How to Secure Your Spot at New York New Jersey Stadium

Sports

Chelsea Stuns Man City To Stay Level At The Top Of The WSL

Published

4 days ago

on

Chelsea Stuns Man City To Stay Level At The Top Of The WSL

(CTN News) – Manchester City scored a sensational 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Women’s Super League on Friday, with Bunny Shaw scoring the only goal of the game to knot up points with Chelsea at the top of the standings, with their hosts still leading the way in goals scored.

Chelsea had unbeaten runs of 33 championship games at Kingsmeadow in the last two seasons, and had not lost a league game at Kingsmeadow in over two years before the defeat brought an end to that record.

As Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert committed a rare mistake in midfield, Jessica Park slipped the ball through for Bunny Shaw to advance and score a 43rd WSL goal in 52 appearances with the ball during the 14th minute as Chelsea broke the deadlock with their 43rd WSL goal.

Chelsea tried to claw their way back into the match in the 34th minute through a scything run from Lauren James, and Fran Kirby flashed just narrowly wide just before halftime as tried to claw their way back into the game through a scything run from Lauren James.

In Chelsea’s attempt to claw their way back into the game with 10 minutes left before halftime, Cuthbert sent a stinging drive just over the bar.

Cuthbert almost made amends for her error in the 77th minute when she nearly buried a shot off Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s pass, but unfortunately, her attempt whistled past the far post and was cleared off the line.

After Chelsea went even closer in stoppage time of the second half, Khiara Keating made a fantastic double save to deny them, and the visitors held firm for a win that sees both sides on 34 points at the top of the table going into the new year.

In an upcoming match against fourth-placed Manchester United, Arsenal, who are currently third in the table, will face the Red Devils in a sold-out game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

SEE ALSO:

Messi’s Inter Miami And Newell’s Old Boys Draw 1-1 In a Friendly Match

Henry Cejudo Threatens Retirement with UFC 298 Loss

Champions League Offers A Lot Of Potential For Asensio At PSG
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies