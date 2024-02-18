Chelsea Stuns Man City To Stay Level At The Top Of The WSL

(CTN News) – Manchester City scored a sensational 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Women’s Super League on Friday, with Bunny Shaw scoring the only goal of the game to knot up points with Chelsea at the top of the standings, with their hosts still leading the way in goals scored.

Chelsea had unbeaten runs of 33 championship games at Kingsmeadow in the last two seasons, and had not lost a league game at Kingsmeadow in over two years before the defeat brought an end to that record.

As Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert committed a rare mistake in midfield, Jessica Park slipped the ball through for Bunny Shaw to advance and score a 43rd WSL goal in 52 appearances with the ball during the 14th minute as Chelsea broke the deadlock with their 43rd WSL goal.

Chelsea tried to claw their way back into the match in the 34th minute through a scything run from Lauren James, and Fran Kirby flashed just narrowly wide just before halftime as tried to claw their way back into the game through a scything run from Lauren James.

In Chelsea’s attempt to claw their way back into the game with 10 minutes left before halftime, Cuthbert sent a stinging drive just over the bar.

Cuthbert almost made amends for her error in the 77th minute when she nearly buried a shot off Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s pass, but unfortunately, her attempt whistled past the far post and was cleared off the line.

After Chelsea went even closer in stoppage time of the second half, Khiara Keating made a fantastic double save to deny them, and the visitors held firm for a win that sees both sides on 34 points at the top of the table going into the new year.

In an upcoming match against fourth-placed Manchester United, Arsenal, who are currently third in the table, will face the Red Devils in a sold-out game at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

