Pakistan Juniors leave for Thailand for Asian Squash Event

in the Asian Squash Event, Five girls and eight boys have been added to the touring squad for the first time to give them the needed international exposure for future events.

On the special instructions of Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar, the president of the Pakistan Squash Federation as well as Chief of the Air Staff, efforts were made to include all deserving players in the team for the Asian Squash Event 2022,” an official of the PSF said.

PSF Senior Vice President Air Marshal Aamir Masood monitored each player’s progress during a recent camp at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex.

“Although we would miss potential Asian champion Hamza Khan, there will be efforts to perform well in the all-boys event. Even in the girls’ category, we expect encouraging results,” said SVP PSF..

Pakistan junior squad for the Asian Squash Event: Boys’ Under-13: Ahmed Khalil, Noman Khan; Boys’ Under-15: Azan Ali, Mubeen Khan; Boys’ Under-17: Abdullah Nawaz, Usman Nadeem; Boys’ Under-19: Noor Zaman, Anas Bukhari; Girls’ Under-19: Mariam Malik; Girls’ Under-17: Mehwish Ali, Sana Bahadur; Girls’ Under-15: Luiza Aftab, Amna Malik.