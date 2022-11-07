Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs in loss to Lions, 2 in the End Zone

(CTN NEWS) – Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers’ miserable season got even worse on Sunday.

A Packers’ quarterback intercepted the Detroit Lions’ first pass to end Green Bay’s first possession. During Green Bay’s second possession, he could do it again.

At the end of the game, he had thrown three interceptions in a 15-9 loss that dropped the Packers to 3-6 in the NFC North.

The Packers gained possession deep in their own territory after the Lions failed to convert on fourth down at Green Bay’s 7-yard line.

Following that, the team drove 88 yards in 12 plays to Detroit’s 5-yard line, setting up a first-and-goal situation.

In that instance, the Packers opted for a play-action pass. Derrick Barnes tipped Rodgers’ attempt to Allen Lazard at the scrimmage line, which popped into the air.

His first career interception came in the end zone when rookie Kerby Joseph intercepted the loose ball.

Following a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, the Packers took over near midfield and faced a first-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line.

In a scoreless game, the Packers faced a fourth-and-goal situation after two failed runs and an incomplete pass. In this case, the Packers decided to go for a touchdown. It didn’t work out as planned.

As Rodgers faked a handoff out of a jumbo set, he rolled to his right and floated a pass across the field to his left. Bakhtiari had reported as an eligible receiver. Bakhtiari never had a chance in the game.

Aidan Hutchinson picked off the short pass in the end zone for his first career interception and another Lions touchback.

First career pick for the first round pick❗️#GBvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/8lA5YloRIj — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

In Rodgers’ career, he had never thrown two red-zone interceptions in one game, and the interceptions ensured the game remained scoreless.

In the second half, Green Bay’s second possession ended in another Rodgers pick in the Lions territory. It wasn’t in the end zone, but it was close.

At the goal line, Rodgers looked over the middle for tight end Robert Tonyan on second-and-10 from Detroit’s 23-yard line. He instead found Joseph again, who intercepted Rodgers again.

At the midpoint of Green Bay’s season, his fifth, sixth, and seventh interceptions were his highest season-long total since 2017. He had more interceptions than he did in 10 of the 14 seasons he started as Green Bay’s quarterback.

He completed 23 of 43 attempts for 291 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. In a game decided by one possession, his turnovers didomed the Packers. In addition, he lost receivers Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Christian Watson (concussion evaluation).

Rodgers entered Sunday with career low passing yards per game (225) and attempts per game (6.6). A turnover-plagued performance threatens to end Green Bay’s season.

