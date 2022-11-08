NFL WEEK 9 Top Plays: Ravens Lead Saints Monday Night

(CTN NEWS) – As the NFL season nears its conclusion, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday.

In NFL Week 8, the Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to improve to 5-3. The Ravens will also debut two noteworthy players on Monday: after getting traded by the Chicago Bears last week.

Roquan Smith will play his first NFL game as a Raven, and wide receiver DeSean Jackson will make his Baltimore debut after being called up from the practice squad.

In NFL Week 8, the Saints dominated their slump. Their season record improved to 3-5 after shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0. It will be Andy Dalton at quarterback again for the Saints against a former division rival.

Monday’s top plays are as follows:

Saints vs Ravens

It’s likely to be a touchdown

A 24-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson, the 100th of his career, gave the Ravens a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.

It’s one hand!

On NFL. On their first three drives, the Saints punted on each. However, Alvin Kamara made a great catch.

It’s Drake’s gain

At NFL, Before the two-minute warning, Kenyan Drake had an easy rushing touchdown to put the Ravens up 14-0.

Open Olave

At NFL halftime, New Orleans had a 14-3 lead thanks to a field goal by rookie receiver Chris Olave. Olave showed off some nice moves to get open.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Packers’ Aaron Rodgers throws 3 INTs in loss to Lions, 2 in the End Zone

Tottenham vs Liverpool Premier League matchup: Picks, Predictions, How To Watch

Chelsea vs Arsenal Results, Highlights, And Analysis: Gabriel’s Winner Moves Gunners Back To Top