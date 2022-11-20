Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, Ohio State wears Virginia-themed helmet decals to remember the three University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus last weekend.

A sticker depicting the state of Virginia in the colour blue and the city of Charlottesville, which is home to UVA’s campus, covered in a red heart, was used by the football programme to announce through Twitter.

we send our heartfelt condolences to the @UVAFootball family as we play today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ry2BbiuZxp — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 19, 2022

On behalf of the Ohio State programme, Ryan Day said on Tuesday,

“We want to extend our condolences and thoughts to the University of Virginia and its football programme for the senseless killings that took place this past weekend.”

“We offer condolences to the friends and families who have lost loved ones. Our sympathies are with everyone in Charlottesville because it’s awful, senseless, and it hurts me to comprehend why something like this would happen.”

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, all wide receivers for Virginia, were assassinated late on Sunday night as their bus headed back to Charlottesville from Washington, D.C., where they had watched a play with their classmates.

According to ESPN, running back Mike Hollins, another shooting victim is in severe condition after being wounded in the back. On Tuesday, a fifth victim unrelated to the football programme was released from the UVA hospital.

Local law enforcement officers detained former Virginia walk-on running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr in connection with the campus shooting.

And charged him with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of using a firearm while committing a crime, and two counts of malicious wounding, according to court documents.

On Saturday, the Maryland football team likewise revealed that its players would have the same emblem on their helmets against Ohio State.

Our hearts are with the @UVAFootball family today pic.twitter.com/dRQZHAsiu8 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 19, 2022

“When incidents like this occur, it helps put things into perspective, particularly for me as a father who lost a son to gun violence, said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley on Tuesday.

I discussed it with our team on Monday, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the team member said.

On Saturday at 3:30 pm at College Park, Maryland’s SECU Stadium, the Buckeyes take on the Terrapins.

The game started with a moment of silence in memory of the killed Virginia players and the stickers both teams would wear on their helmets.

ABC broadcasts the game.

