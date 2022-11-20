Connect with us

Sports News

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players
Advertisement

Sports

UFC Fight Night Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis illness

Sports

‘Pakistan Football Team Can Play FIFA World Cup in 2030’

Entertainment Sports

BTS' JungKook To Release 'Dreamers' On Spotify For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sports

Qatar World Cup: The Event That Shook Everything

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: When is the Opening Ceremony and Who is Performing?

Sports

Qatar's Fifa 2022 World Cup Organizers Ban Beer Sales

Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame For Missed Shots In Loss To Titans

Sports

FIFA Gives Thailand a 200 Million baht Discount for a World Cup Broadcasting Licence

Sports

Justin Verlander's Third Cy Young Award In The AL

Sports

Warriors Lack 'Collective Grit' After 0-8 Road Slump, Says Steve Kerr

Sports

Parimatch in Cyprus is the Best Opportunity to Make Money on Live Betting

Sports

Knicks 118, Jazz 111: "Knicks Should Have Dinner Together Every Night"

Sports

Nitto ATP Finals: Rafael Nadal Loses To Felix Auger-Aliassime In Turin

Sports

Thailand Struggles for 2022 FIFA World Cup Broadcast Rights

Sports

Joel Embiid Thanks Teammates For Career Night

Entertainment Sports

BTS' Jungkook To Perform At FIFA World Cup 2022

Sports

NFL Week 10 Preview: Seahawks Take On Bucs In Germany; McCarthy Returns

Sports

T20 World Cup Final: England Beats Pakistan By 5 Wickets

Sports

Pakistan vs England Live: T20 World Cup Final 2022

Sports

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players

Published

20 seconds ago

on

Ohio State To Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Killed Virginia Football Players

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, Ohio State wears Virginia-themed helmet decals to remember the three University of Virginia football players who died in a shooting on campus last weekend.

A sticker depicting the state of Virginia in the colour blue and the city of Charlottesville, which is home to UVA’s campus, covered in a red heart, was used by the football programme to announce through Twitter.

On behalf of the Ohio State programme, Ryan Day said on Tuesday,

“We want to extend our condolences and thoughts to the University of Virginia and its football programme for the senseless killings that took place this past weekend.”

“We offer condolences to the friends and families who have lost loved ones. Our sympathies are with everyone in Charlottesville because it’s awful, senseless, and it hurts me to comprehend why something like this would happen.”

Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, all wide receivers for Virginia, were assassinated late on Sunday night as their bus headed back to Charlottesville from Washington, D.C., where they had watched a play with their classmates.

According to ESPN, running back Mike Hollins, another shooting victim is in severe condition after being wounded in the back. On Tuesday, a fifth victim unrelated to the football programme was released from the UVA hospital.

Local law enforcement officers detained former Virginia walk-on running back Christopher Darnell Jones Jr in connection with the campus shooting.

And charged him with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of using a firearm while committing a crime, and two counts of malicious wounding, according to court documents.

On Saturday, the Maryland football team likewise revealed that its players would have the same emblem on their helmets against Ohio State.

“When incidents like this occur, it helps put things into perspective, particularly for me as a father who lost a son to gun violence, said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley on Tuesday.

I discussed it with our team on Monday, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the team member said.

On Saturday at 3:30 pm at College Park, Maryland’s SECU Stadium, the Buckeyes take on the Terrapins.

The game started with a moment of silence in memory of the killed Virginia players and the stickers both teams would wear on their helmets.

ABC broadcasts the game.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

UFC Fight Night Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis illness

‘Pakistan Football Team Can Play FIFA World Cup in 2030’

BTS’ JungKook To Release’ Dreamers’ On Spotify For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Related Topics:
Continue Reading