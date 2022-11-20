Naomi Biden: Biden’s Granddaughter Weds At The White House

(CTN NEWS) – In a rare ceremony held on the grounds, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden went across the South Lawn of the White House on Saturday and toward an altar made of plants and flowers to wed her longtime partner Peter Neal.

In the more than 200 years of the White House’s history, their wedding was just the 19th.

The bride and groom, clothed by American fashion designer Ralph Lauren, said “I do’s” as 250 family members and friends watched them be wedded in a nearly hour-long ceremony under a sunny, blue sky and unseasonably cool 40-degree weather.

Naomi Biden, 28, donned a long-sleeved, high-neck dress with a veil concealing her back-combed hair. Neal, 25, wore a three-piece suit in navy blue with a double-breasted vest.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the wedding of their oldest grandchild.

In a statement announcing the union of Naomi Biden and Peter George Heermann Neal, they said, “It has been a joy to see Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such a beautiful life for herself.”

“Now that she has chosen Peter as her spouse, we are proud to see her make that decision, and we are honoured to welcome him into our family,” they said.

“We wish them happy, joyful days and a love that deepens with each new year.”

White flower-adorned wreaths and garlands were placed on the south side of the White House, which faces the lawn and the Washington Monument.

The bride entered the Diplomatic Reception Room and proceeded down an aisle that led to an altar of bushes and white flowers.

Hours before the event, guests started showing up at the security checkpoint, including women wearing open-toed shoes despite the cold.

Hand warmers were provided to certain visitors. The majority were covered in coats, and others added hats and scarves.

The first wedding at the White House and first on the South Lawn, with a president’s granddaughter as the bride.

Before and throughout the event, Pennsylvania Avenue and a sidewalk bordering the Ellipse, a park south of the White House, were off-limits to regular pedestrians.

The newlyweds, their families, and the wedding party had lunch in the White House following the ceremony. Later on Saturday, a celebration with dessert and dancing was scheduled.

In between activities, Vice President Biden visited a church in Washington.

Although the ceremony was held outside on the grounds of what the president and first lady referred to as the “people’s house,”

Naomi Biden and Neal prohibited journalists from attending, unlike several previous White House weddings. The White House published a picture, and the wedding planner shared more on social media.

Lawyer Naomi Biden practises in Washington. She is the child of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, his first wife.

Neal, a native of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, just received his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

In Washington, he is employed by Georgetown University Law Center. His parents are Jackson Hole doctors Mary C. and William “Bill” C. Neal.

According to the White House, the pair, who have been living together, were introduced to one another by a mutual acquaintance in New York City roughly four years ago.

According to the White House, Neal proposed in September 2021 close to his childhood home in Jackson Hole using a ring made from the band of his grandmother’s engagement ring.

Little other information about the wedding has been disclosed by the White House, citing the couple’s desire for privacy. According to officials, all wedding expenses will be covered by the Biden family.

According to Karine Jean-Pierre, the press secretary, “Naomi Biden and Peter requested that their wedding be private from the media, and the White House honour their request.:

White House nuptials are unusual. 18 marriages have been officially recorded throughout the White House’s more than 200-year existence.

Nine featured the daughter of the president, most recently Tricia Nixon of Richard Nixon in 1971 and Lynda Johnson of Lyndon Johnson in 1967.

But there have also been weddings there for nieces, a grandniece, a son, and the siblings of first ladies.

Grover Cleveland, another president, also got married while in office there.

The media was allowed to cover some of the marriages but not all of them.

The first wedding in the Rose Garden, Tricia Nixon’s union to Ed Cox, was open to journalists.

She kept detailed notes on the media strategy in her wedding planner; a three-ring black notebook kept in the White House Historical Association’s offices.

The first wedding since Tricia Nixon’s marriage, however, was in May 1994 between a brother of the then-first lady Hillary Clinton and the daughter of then-U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer.

Afterward, a representative for Clinton made a response, and the White House published a picture.

The official photographer for President Barack Obama, Pete Souza, and his long-term partner, Patti Lease, wed in October 2013 under the same circumstances.

Following the intimate, private ceremony in the Rose Garden, the White House issued a statement announcing the union.

In response to the White House’s denial of its request for press coverage of Naomi Biden’s wedding, the WHCA, which promotes press access to the White House and the president, expressed its “great disappointment.”

The WHCA board noted that “the public’s interest in an event at the People’s House with the president as a participant must be balanced against the first family’s need for privacy.”

The White House Historical Association’s president, Stewart McLaurin, emphasized the significance of keeping in mind that first families come first.

“Their privacy should be protected, and their preferences should be respected,” he stated.

