BTS’ JungKook To Release ‘Dreamers’ On Spotify For the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

(CTN NEWS) – BTS’ JungKook releases the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack single.

Ahead of the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony, “Dreamers” was released alongside official artwork featuring the K-pop star.

BTS’ official music agency BIGHIT MUSIC has revealed more details about the idol’s performance on ‘Dreamers’ official soundtrack.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We’d like to inform you about BTS’ JungKook’s participation in the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

At the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, JungKook will be performing the official soundtrack Dreamers.

“[Opening Ceremony Information] – Time> 17:40 PM – 18:10 PM, November 20 (AST- Arabia Standard Time)> 23:40 PM – 00:10 AM, November 21 (KST) –

We ask for your interest in BTS’ JungKook’s performance at the World Cup opening ceremony. Thank you.”

The official Twitter account of BTS also shared an update about ‘Dreamers’ music video. “Dreamers’ MV Release 2022. 11. 22. @ FIFA’s Official YouTube Channel.”.

Aside from “Tukoh Taka” by Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares, “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” by Davido, Trinidad Cardona, and Aisha are also part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack.

The World Cup will feature 32 teams before one is crowned champion on Dec. 18.

