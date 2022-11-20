UFC Fight Night Main Event Cancelled Due To Derrick Lewis illness

Connect with us

(CTN NEWS) – On Saturday, UFC officials announced that the heavyweight main event between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivak had been cancelled.

During the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night inside the Apex, UFC commentator Brendan Fitzgerald informed viewers of the cancellation.

As per Fitzgerald, Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw from the main event due to a “non-Covid, non-weight-cutting illness.”

Fitzgerald told the television audience, “We have some unfortunate news to share. Derrick Lewis is suffering from a non-COVID, non-weight-loss illness. Our main event today has been cancelled. It’s awful to see.”

It is unclear whether the bout will be rescheduled.

After suffering back-to-back losses to Sergeo Pavlovich and Tai Tuivasa, Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC) had been looking to snap a two-fight skid.

In contrast, No. 12 Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) had won consecutive bouts against Augusto Sakai and Greg Hardy.

As a result of the cancellation, Kennedy Nzechukwu (10-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) and Ion Cutelaba (16-8-1 MMA, 5-7-1 UFC) will headline UFC Fight Night 225.

Miles Johns Has Proposed A Sudden Suspension

Aside from the unfortunate cancellation, Miles Johns alluded to some news after beating Vince Morales.

“During our dinner last night, my coach got pulled, and the UFC suspended him,” Johns said.

Former UFC fighter James Krause, Johns’ coach, has stated that gambling on MMA is his primary source of income.

