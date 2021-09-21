NFL Green Bay Packers Pull Ahead of Detroit Lions 28-17

NFL Aaron Jones was the first Green Bay Packers running back since 1942 to get three touchdown passes in a single game when the Packers led the Detroit Lions 28-17 into the fourth quarter.

The Lions won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. The Packers made one notable adjustment to their nickel package on the opening drive with Eric Stokes entering the game on the perimeter and Kevin King moving into the slot.

Green Bay got Detroit into third-and-1 before Jared Goff hit receiver Quintez Cephus for a 46-yard gain. Four plays later, Cephus came free in the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown to give Detroit a 7-0 lead with 10 minutes, 36 seconds in the first quarter.

While Lucas Patrick (concussion) was active, Jon Runyan received his first NFL start at left guard.

The Packers came out running the ball, with Aaron Jones picking up 17 yards on his first three carries. Green Bay did a better job of mixing its personnel packages, with Aaron Rodgers’ first completion going for 18 yards on a quick pass to Davante Adams.

Robert Tonyan picked up 19 yards on a screen pass before a pair of Jones runs for 13 combined yards set up first-and-goal from the Detroit 5.

A push pass to a motioning Jones went for a 4-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 3:45 left in the first quarter. After running for just 43 yards on 15 carries last week against New Orleans, the Packers rushed eight times for 33 yards on the opening 11-play, 75-yard drive.