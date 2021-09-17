Top 6 Petite Womens Golf Clubs of 2021

One of the most appealing aspects of the game of golf is that anyone, irrespective of physical size or shape, can play without any hindrance. The good news is that you can find a full set of clubs even if you are short or “petite”. Clubs can be easily adjusted to fit any height.

Several golf companies have started manufacturing golf sets in a petite length. The length of petite womens golf clubs is just an inch shorter than standard women’s clubs.

Here are the top 6 picks for petite women’s golf clubs of 2021.

Aspire PRO-X Ladies Women’s Complete Golf Clubs Set

It delivers solid hits and great distance, which makes it the most suitable club set for beginners. Aerodynamics provides the brand with a significant increase in clubhead speed. With the forgiving quality, you’re guaranteed to get great accuracy and distance even if you miss the center spot.

The fact that these golf clubs make it easy to achieve higher ball flight effortlessly is a relief for some women golfers who have difficulty flying the ball. In the set, every club has a precisely located CG. This means you can achieve consistently longer distances and launches across the entire clubface. This face is light, thin, and very robust. Besides the flexible shafts and higher lofts, the golf club set is available in two different sizes. Petite length is for women below 5’3”.

Wilson Women’s Complete Golf Set

Buying golf clubs can be challenging if you’re barely 5 feet tall. The Wilson Complete Golf Set comes in three lengths: Petite, Regular, and Long. The petite size is ideal and extremely comfortable for shorter ladies. Its lightweight graphite shafts are appealing to female golfers who swing slow. With a high lofted driver, you will be able to achieve longer distances and higher ball flight.

Additionally, you get perimeter-weighted, low CG stainless steel irons that enhance accuracy. The wedge (SW) offers an easy launch, lightweight, wide sole. Weight-balanced putters are great for beginners to sink putts most easily within 8 to 10 feet.

Callaway Women’s Solaire Complete Golf Set

Callaway Women’s Solaire Complete Golf Set is comfortable and lightweight. The brand’s distance technologies offer excellent course coverage and longer shots on every shot to the green. Hitting straighter and farther also made it easier especially for beginners. Every golf club is well-equipped to meet the needs of beginners as well as intermediate players. Drivers with a large sweet spot and perimeter weighting correct mishits.

The set has high-lofted 3-wood. The 5 and 6 hybrids fill in any distance gaps between clubs. Precision is enhanced by stainless steel, perimeter-weighted irons that prevent frustrating lies and slices. The wedges and putters have an extremely forgiving nature as well. You’ll get a mallet putter that is ideal for beginners and intermediate golfers.

Cobra’s XL Speed Compete Golf Set

This is the perfect choice for women golfers looking for easy-to-hit and lightweight clubs. The set includes hybrid, words, driver, irons, and a mallet putter. A premium golf cart bag is a bonus. To achieve your goal, you do not even need to hit the ball squarely. These golf clubs are appreciated most for their great forgiving qualities.

With Cobra’s XL Speed technology, results are forgiving and long-lasting. For women, weighting is especially helpful because light clubs can help with the development of your swing speed. The irons are very effortless to launch and eliminate the extra effort required to generate solid shots. As it contains only 6 PWs, one can use the hybrid instead of struggling with a 5-iron.

Believe Founders Club Women’s Golf Set

It does not matter if you are short, left-handed, or a senior golfer; you will not have any complaints. In this set, you will find the largest ever driver to give you maximum forgiveness, which will add more distance. The driver here is well-equipped which enhances the launch angle, maximizes distance, and ball speed off the tee. The hybrid irons (which replace unwieldy long irons) yield favorable results.

Even in rough situations, your golf ball can be easily launched farther and higher using stainless steel irons in the set. Overall, if you are between 5’3″ and 5’7″, you can buy the Petite size of this golf club set.

We hope our mini-review explains why they belong to the top 5 list and helps you make a decision while selecting one.