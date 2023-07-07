Matisse Thybulle Offer Sheet Matched By Trail Blazers

(CTN News) – It is unlikely that the Dallas Mavericks will bring Matisse Thybulle to the team in the near future. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to match the offer sheet signed by the restricted free agent with the Dallas Mavericks Thursday morning.

A three-year contract extension worth $33 million has been offered to Matisse Thybulle by the Mavericks with a player option of $11.5 million in the final season.

Whenever an offer for Matisse Thybulle was made, Portland was expected to match it.

Those who claim otherwise either haven’t paid attention to the news or don’t have reliable sources to back up their claims.

As NBA insider Marc Stein reported in the first days of June, the Blazers were actively sending “behind-the-scenes signals” to other teams that they were willing to match their offer.

It must be said though that Dallas did make the proposition for Portland a real one, adding a few extras that make the contract a little more complex for Portland.

As a member of the Blazers last season, Matisse Thybulle averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game in 27.7 minutes.

As a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, he shot a career-best 43.8 percent overall and 38.8 percent on three-pointers in 22 games.

It has been described by many that he is an agent of chaos in terms of his defensive abilities.

Despite the fact that he returned to Portland, the Mavericks still need to address their needs on the wings, especially after Reggie Bullock was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that also included Grant Williams joining the Mavericks.

It is still possible for the Mavericks to take advantage of their midlevel exception.

There is no doubt that Dallas will continue searching for free agents, whether they are restricted or not, or if they decide to make another trade.

It was not easy to sign Matisse Thybulle, but the Mavericks showed that they are willing to go after young, promising wings in order to improve their team next year despite the miss on Matisse Thybulle.

