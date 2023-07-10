Alex DeBrincat Signs A 4-Year, $31.5M Deal With The Red Wings

(CTN News) – The Ottawa Senators traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, ending the Alex DeBrincat saga.

To the Senators, the Red Wings sent forward Dominik Kubalik, prospect defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional first-round pick, and a 2024 fourth-round pick.

Immediately after the Red Wings announced the trade, they announced they had signed Alex DeBrincat to a four-year extension worth $31.5 million with a salary cap hit of $7.875 million.

According to the Senators, the Red Wings can send their 2024 first-round pick or the Boston Bruins’ 2024 first-round pick, which they acquired in the Tyler Bertuzzi trade in March.

The Bruins may retain their first-round pick in 2024 if it is a top-10 pick.

The Red Wings may receive their first-round pick in 2025 if the Bruins’ first-round pick in 2024 is a top-10 pick. The Red Wings may then send the Senators their actual first-round pick in 2024.

The Senators traded Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa a year and two days after acquiring him. The Senators got Alex DeBrincat for the seventh pick in the 2022 NHL draft.

This turned into Kevin Korchinski, the second round pick in 2022 that turned into Paul Ludwinski, and the third round pick in 2024.

At the NHL draft, Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told reporters the club wasn’t in any hurry to move for the best trade for DeBrincat.

Alex DeBrincat gives the Red Wings a 25-year-old winger who’s had more than 50 points in each of his six NHL seasons.

Alex DeBrincat scored 27 goals and 66 points in his lone year with the Senators. It was DeBrincat’s fifth season with more than 20 goals.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Red Wings.

They got Klim Kostin and Kailer Yamamoto in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The Seattle Kraken eventually signed Yamamoto, who will cost $443,334 in 2023-24 and $533,334 in 2024-25.

The Red Wings used their salary cap space to strengthen their roster in free agency. Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, and James Reimer were signed. In addition to Christian Fischer and Daniel Sprong, they signed center J.T. Compher for $5.1 million a year.

CapFriendly projected the Red Wings had $13.537 million in available space, making them a potential fit for DeBrincat, who grew up in Farmington Hills.

Alex DeBrincat joins Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Andrew Copp, Robby Fabbri, Lucas Raymond, Compher, Kostin and Sprong as potential top-nine forwards, with Fischer possibly challenging for one as well.

There’s $8.162 million in projected cap space left for the Red Wings, who are trying to end a seven-year playoff drought (1970-71 through 1976-77).

After making the playoffs the following year, the Red Wings missed the postseason for the next few years.

In last year’s playoffs, the Red Wings finished 12 points out of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Senators were one of those teams sandwiched between the Red Wings and that last wild-card spot.

DeBrincat was one of the moves the Senators made last offseason that gave them hope of making the playoffs.

Early in the season, the Senators lost seven games in November, which led to a rocky season in which they ended up six points behind the Florida Panthers, who won the last wild card spot before making it to the Stanley Cup Final where they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights.

