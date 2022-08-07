Connect with us

Martial to Miss Manchester United 2023 Premier League Opener
Martial to Miss Manchester United 2023 Premier League Opener

Avatar of CTN News

Published

12 seconds ago

on

Martial to Miss Manchester United Premier League Opener

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said Friday that Anthony Martial would miss Sunday’s Premier League opener against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a minor injury.

However, new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez might start.

It is hoped that Martial will be able to shake off the problem quickly after scoring three goals in preseason friendlies after returning from Sevilla on loan.

Before last Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano, the Portuguese forward missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia. He also wasn’t included in the team’s friendly loss to Atletico Madrid.

Since British media reported that Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League, the 37-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation.

Read: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United?

Despite signing playmaker Eriksen and defenders Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, United was still looking to strengthen their squad and would have preferred to complete their transfer business before the season began.

Ten Hag said it would be a good situation if he had another squad to choose from, but that would not be a problem for him. So far, the signs are encouraging. We are working together.”

Having finished sixth in the Premier League last year, Manchester United is looking to improve their performance this year.
