Connect with us

Sports

LeBron James-Less Cavaliers Make Playoffs For First Time Since 1998
Advertisement

Sports

Former NBA Star And North Carolina Great Eric Montross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Sports

As England Ease Past Ukraine, Harry Kane And Bukayo Saka Score

Sports

76ers vs Suns Predictions, NBA Picks & Odds For Saturday, March 25

Sports

Basketball Picks For Bucks vs Nuggets On March 25, 2023 NBA Predictions

Sports

Paul George Will Not Undergo Knee Surgery, According To Clippers

Sports

Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Live Streaming of the First T20I Series

Sports

World Athletics bans Transgender Women from Competing in Female Track and field Events

Sports

Tonight At The AAC, The Dallas Stars Welcome The Tired Pittsburgh Penguins

Fifa World Cup

History of the FIFA World Cup?

Sports

10 facts About Ireland’s favourite Sport, hurling

Sports

Liverpool Need Fresh Faces In The Summer — A Defender Should Be Top Priority

Sports

In This Photo, Shaquille O'Neal Shows His Hospital Room: What Happened?

Sports

Team USA vs Cuba: TV Channel, Time, Live Stream, Odds, And More

Sports

Gonzaga, Timme Make Sweet 16 With 84-81 Win Over TCU

Sports

IN NEW YORK CITY, KANSAS STATE HEADS FOR ANOTHER BASKETBALL SEASON FUNERAL

Sports sport

Real Madrid Falls to LaLiga Leaders Barcelona 2-1

Sports

With No Drama, Alabama Defeats Maryland 73-51

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton: Match Thread And How To Watch

Sports

2023 NCAA Tournament Best Bets: UConn vs Lona Predictions, Odds, Start Time

Sports

LeBron James-Less Cavaliers Make Playoffs For First Time Since 1998

Published

6 seconds ago

on

LeBron James-Less Cavaliers Make Playoffs For First Time Since 1998

(CTN News) – In last summer’s blockbuster trade for Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers established themselves as serious players in the Eastern Conference. Approximately seven months later, the Cavs clinched a playoff spot with a 108-91 victory over the Houston Rockets.

The Cavaliers have not reached the playoffs since 2018, which was the third-longest active drought in the league behind the Charlotte Hornets (seven seasons) and the Sacramento Kings (17 seasons). Furthermore, the Cavaliers will play their first postseason game without LeBron James since 1998 in the near future.

If they are able to win their first-round series without James, it will be their first series win since 1993.

‘This is a significant event from an organizational standpoint,’ Cavaliers coach J.B. ‘According to Bickerstaff, “We need to acknowledge the hard work that people in this organization put in to help us get here from where we came from and to continue to make positive strides every year.”

It may be that Michael Jordan’s “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo in the 1989 playoffs is Cleveland’s most well-known moment without James in its professional basketball history.

Before James’ arrival in 2003, the Cavaliers had won just four playoff series between 1970 and 2003; by James’ fourth season, they had won double that number.

As a result of James’ departure in 2011, the team won 97 games in the following four seasons without him. Upon his return in 2015, the team went to four consecutive Finals and won the championship in 2016.

Since James left again in 2018, the team has won 104 games in the first four seasons.

Lastly, they have a team that can write its own history. Because Mitchell was their main man all season, and as a result, he elevated them to another level, it was fitting that he scored 22 points in the win that clinched the playoffs. Four other players scored in double figures, so Cleveland fans are excited about both their present and future, even though he wasn’t the leading scorer.

Darius Garland led the way with 17 points and eight assists, Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 14 rebounds, Evan Mobley had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Mitchell had 26 points and eight assists. Additionally, they are all under contract until at least 2025.

“Our guys have embraced something larger than themselves,” Bickerstaff said. There are very few young teams that are able to do that at such a rapid pace.

Most young men are so concerned about finding themselves that the team becomes secondary; we have a bunch of guys who make the team their primary concern.

SEE ALSO:

Former NBA Star And North Carolina Great Eric Montross Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

As England Ease Past Ukraine, Harry Kane And Bukayo Saka Score

76ers vs Suns Predictions, NBA Picks & Odds For Saturday, March 25
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins