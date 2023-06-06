Connect with us

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Apologizes Amid NFL Gambling Probe
Published

20 mins ago

on

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Apologizes Amid NFL Gambling Probe

(CTN News) In spite of the fact that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is currently under investigation by the NFL for a possible violation of the league’s gambling policy, he has apologized for the possible violation.

In spite of the fact that Isaiah Rodgers Sr. has not been found guilty of anything yet, he has already apologized for his actions.

A few hours after it was revealed that Rodgers was being investigated by the NFL for possible violations of the league’s gambling policy, Isaiah Rodgers took to social media to apologize for any mistakes he may have made.

It has been reported that Rodgers has addressed the reports on Twitter by saying that he wishes to take full responsibility for his actions.

Taking responsibility for the mistake that has hurt those he cares for, Rodgers explained, “It has always been an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken it lightly.” It is my sincere regret that this has happened.”

After being investigated by the NFL, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. apologizes

There is now nothing left for Isaiah Rodgers to do but wait for the NFL to make a decision on his punishment based on his essentially confession.

Due to the reported violations of gambling on NFL games and placing bets from NFL facilities, as well as the suspensions that the NFL has handed out in the recent past, Rodgers is likely looking at an indefinite suspension that will be of a minimum of one year duration due to the violations reported.

Even though being suspended is never an enjoyable thing to experience, it is probably not a good situation for either Rodgers or the Colts to be in at this point in time.

Isaiah Rodgers is entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. He was on track to become Indianapolis’ top corner when the season started.

As a result of his impressive performance last season, he had all the momentum on his side in order to have a dominant season in 2023 and to position himself for a lucrative free agency in 2024 after that season.

Aside from Rodgers being the veteran cornerback, and the only one in Indianapolis’ outside cornerback room who could be relied upon.

Because he is likely to be out for the entire 2023 season, the Colts will rely heavily on their three rookie corners, second-year Dallis Flowers, and any veteran cornerbacks they can add this late in the free agent period.

