FA Cup Final Streaming: Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction, TV Channel, Pick
6 seconds ago

FA Cup Final Streaming: Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction, TV Channel, Pick

(CTN News) – In the 142nd FA Cup final, two of Manchester’s biggest clubs will meet for the first time in their history. It is possible for City to complete a remarkable treble next week against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

In 1999, United won the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League in the same season, making them the only English club to have won all three in the same year.

If City win on Saturday, they will be within one of Arsenal’s record tally of 13 FA Cup victories, while Aston Villa will be level on seven wins. The following information will help you watch the match:

Detailed information about viewing FA Cup

  • Date: Saturday, June 3 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

  • Wembley Stadium in London, England

  • You can watch the live stream on ESPN+

  • The odds for Manchester City are -225; Draw is +380; Manchester United is +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Detailed storylines

It has been a microcosm of City’s title as Pep Guardiola strives to become the first manager in over a century to guide his team to the championship without conceding a goal.

It has only been accomplished by Preston North End and Bury during the era of the Football League, which dates back to 1888-89.

With 17 goals, City are the leading scorers in the FA Cup proper, more than any other team since they themselves scored 26 in 2019. Because Guardiola may have a fully fit squad to choose from, they will feel confident of adding more points to their tally.

After being sidelined from Brentford on the last day of the Premier League season because of injury issues, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish are all back in training.

United: Ten Hag does not have the luxury of choosing from a fully fit squad with Anthony Martial ruled out.

It is also uncertain whether Antony will be able to take part, with his manager saying he has only “a really small chance” of recovering from the injury that forced him to be stretchered off against Chelsea.

With a 2-1 win over the Premier League champions in January, United do know that they can beat the heavy underdogs in the final. “Watching Manchester City is really enjoyable, but we have to stop them,” Ten Hag told the BBC ahead of his second cup final of the season.

We proved we could beat them, but we need to play to our levels. If we have faith, then anything is possible.

The prediction

In order for United to win their 13th FA Cup, everything must break in their favor if City play at their level. I’m picking Manchester City to beat Manchester United by two goals.

