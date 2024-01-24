(CTN News) – Despite spending the last couple of weeks in a slump, Kyle Lowry lost his place in the Miami Heat’s starting lineup last week.

It seemed inevitable – and the Charlotte Hornets helped make it happen.

A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Kyle Lowry is being traded by the Heat to the Hornets for Terry Rozier. Rozier is enjoying the best season of his career at the moment.

As part of the deal, the Heat also send a first-round draft pick to the Hornets, according to a person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. Alternatively, Charlotte would get the pick in 2028 if the pick is not lottery-protected for 2027.

“Kyle Lowry has been one of my favorite teammates, if not my favorite,”

Heat captain Bam Adebayo said. “He’s always thinking of ways to get the ball. I always hear him talk about easy catches. He has been positive. He’s like a brother to me, and he will remain so.” Until the trade is finalized, Heat and Hornets officials could not comment. Such restrictions do not apply to players.

Rozier will be an immediate upgrade for the Heat. In 30 games this season, he has averaged 23.2 points and 6.6 assists, both career highs, while shooting a career-high 46%. In the trade, Rozier Kyle Lowry reunites with his former Charlotte teammate Caleb Martin, who is in his third season with the Heat.

Martin said, “Definitely a bittersweet situation.”.Lowry — a six-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion with Toronto – started his first 35 appearances with the Heat this season. However, he was dropped from the starting five last week, and speculation quickly spread that his time with Miami was over.

In March, he will turn 38, and he averaged 8.2 points and 4 assists per game this season. The last five games of his Miami career saw him shoot 5 for 30 and average only 2 points and 3.6 assists per game.

Terry Herro is one of the best NBA players, Heat guard Tyler Herro said. Kyle Lowry has done a lot for us, our team, and we are grateful for everything he has done for us. Getting rid of someone involved in something like this is never easy, but I think it’s the right time to move forward, and I’m excited about it.”

Rozier’s contract extends for two more seasons and he will earn $23.2 million this year. In the East, Charlotte is outside the playoff picture at 10-31.

