‘Destroyed’ Medvedev Wins 5-Setter Against Hurkacz At Australian Open

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, Daniil Medvedev defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2024 at the Rod Laver Arena.

The world number three, Medvedev, is the runner-up of the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal respectively. He is now aiming to win his first major title at the Australian Open.

During his 100th Grand Slam match, the 27-year-old recorded his 75th win, making his way to his eighth overall major semi-final, which he won in straight sets over Novak Djokovic.

As a whole, Medvedev only won a game in straight sets once, when he defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in the third round. Other than that, the 27-year-old played two four-setters and four five-setters.

A five-set battle against Hurkacz did not prove to be easy for Medvedev, as the Pole is one of the best servers in the game and has a reputation for being one of the most tough players.

Right now, I’m so utterly destroyed,” he said. By the end of the second set, my body was already feeling the strain, but I urged myself to remain strong. It becomes increasingly difficult to concentrate as I enter the fourth set.

As a result, I am pleased to have won in such a manner.

In the semi-finals of the men’s singles, Medvedev will play the winner between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev on January 26.

Australian Open schedule for the remainder of the tournament

Women’s singles semi-finals on January 25

It’s Coco Gauff versus Aryna Sabalenka in SF1

Dayana Yastremska vs. Anna Kalininskaya and Qinwen Zheng in SF2

Men’s singles semi-finals scheduled for January 26

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic, SF1

Daniel Medvedev takes on Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev in the second semi-final

Women’s singles final on January 27

The final of the men’s singles will take place on January 28

