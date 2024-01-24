Connect with us

Sports

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up semi-final against Novak Djokovic
Advertisement

Sports

Comparison of Cricket Equipment Brands in 2024

Sports

Australian Open Prize Money: How Much is it?

Sports

Italy's Jannik Sinner Wins First Grand Slam at Australian Open 2024

Sports

Jannik Sinner Clinches First Grand Slam Title with Stunning Comeback in Australian Open Final

Sports

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Sports

Aryna Sabalenka Second Grand Slam at the Australian Open 2024

Sports

Watch Aryna Sabalenka Walk the Runway After Winning The Australian Open

Sports

The Royal Rumble In 2024: Everything You Need To Know

Sports

Milwaukee Bucks Host New Orleans Pelicans: Gameday Preview And Injury Report

Sports

Zheng Qinwen: China's Rising Tennis Star Eyes Grand Slam Glory at Australian Open Final

Sports

Medvedev Stuns Zverev in a Five-Set Victory at The Australian Open

Sports

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Set To Leave at Season's End

Sports

The Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Sprained His Left Ankle, Leaving The Game

Sports

On Sinner's Defeat, Djokovic Says He Was Shocked By His Level

Sports

WWE Founder Vince McMahon Hit With #Metoo Lawsuit

Sports

Australian Open 2024 Exciting Finals Showdowns and Semifinal Upsets

Sports

Chet Holmgren's Case For Rookie Of The Year Looks Beyond His Stats

Sports

The No. 8 Auburn Basketball Team Lost To Alabama 79-75

Sports

Redit Crackstreams - Watch Live Soccer, NFL, NBA, MMA, Boxing, and More

Sports

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up semi-final against Novak Djokovic

Published

7 days ago

on

Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up semi-final against Novak Djokovic

(CTN News) – After his victory over Andrey Rublev in straight sets, Jannik Sinner has secured his first quarterfinal berth at the Australian Open. Sinner will face defending champion Novak Djokovic.

During the match on Rod Laver Arena, the fourth seed from Italy displayed impeccable serving skills in defeating the fifth seed from Russia by scores of 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner believes that he is an opponent who is undoubtedly very difficult to play against, on the basis of his experience. As a team, we have faced several difficult opponents in the past.

The match today consisted of three sets, but I could have lost both (the first two). In the first set he had so many break points, and I served well. I just tried to move him around.

The situation went my way today, so I am extremely happy. I am just trying to stay aggressive.”

Despite a solitary break in the first set, Jannik Sinner was able to come back from being 5-1 down in the tie-break in the second set to win the match.

As a result, Jannik Sinner secured six consecutive points,

Firmly establishing control over the match, including a remarkable cross-court winner that concluded a dramatic 24-point rally.

In his second Grand Slam semi-final, the 22-year-old has reached the last four after reaching the last four at Wimbledon last year.

As a follow-up to Matteo Berrettini’s accomplishment in 2022, he has become the second Italian to reach the semi-finals of the Melbourne Cup after Berrettini.

There is no doubt that Jannik Sinner faces a formidable challenge in his attempt to compete against the 10-time champion Djokovic, but he is confident after being victorious over the Serbian in the Davis Cup in November.

The loss in Melbourne is, however, a heartbreaking outcome for 26-year-old Rublev, who has now failed to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 10 attempts.

SEE ALSO:

Currently, Tara VanDerveer Is The Most Successful Coach In College Basketball History

As a Result Of Kelce’s Double, The Chiefs Advance To The AFC Championship Game 27-24

Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Battles To The End In Playoff Loss To Lions
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies