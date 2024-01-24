Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sets up semi-final against Novak Djokovic

(CTN News) – After his victory over Andrey Rublev in straight sets, Jannik Sinner has secured his first quarterfinal berth at the Australian Open. Sinner will face defending champion Novak Djokovic.

During the match on Rod Laver Arena, the fourth seed from Italy displayed impeccable serving skills in defeating the fifth seed from Russia by scores of 6-4, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.

Jannik Sinner believes that he is an opponent who is undoubtedly very difficult to play against, on the basis of his experience. As a team, we have faced several difficult opponents in the past.

The match today consisted of three sets, but I could have lost both (the first two). In the first set he had so many break points, and I served well. I just tried to move him around.

The situation went my way today, so I am extremely happy. I am just trying to stay aggressive.”

Despite a solitary break in the first set, Jannik Sinner was able to come back from being 5-1 down in the tie-break in the second set to win the match.

As a result, Jannik Sinner secured six consecutive points,

Firmly establishing control over the match, including a remarkable cross-court winner that concluded a dramatic 24-point rally.

In his second Grand Slam semi-final, the 22-year-old has reached the last four after reaching the last four at Wimbledon last year.

As a follow-up to Matteo Berrettini’s accomplishment in 2022, he has become the second Italian to reach the semi-finals of the Melbourne Cup after Berrettini.

There is no doubt that Jannik Sinner faces a formidable challenge in his attempt to compete against the 10-time champion Djokovic, but he is confident after being victorious over the Serbian in the Davis Cup in November.

The loss in Melbourne is, however, a heartbreaking outcome for 26-year-old Rublev, who has now failed to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal in 10 attempts.

SEE ALSO:

Currently, Tara VanDerveer Is The Most Successful Coach In College Basketball History