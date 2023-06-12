Kevin De Bruyne Could Miss Season Start With Hamstring Injury

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne will likely miss next season after suffering a suspected grade three hamstring tear during the team’s Champions League final victory over Internazionale.

Despite the fact that the midfielder will undergo a scan this week and will miss Belgium’s Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Austria and Estonia, he admitted that he had the potential to suffer the injury at any point during the last two months.

Prior to being hurt in the first half at Ataturk Stadium, Kevin De Bruyne scored against Arsenal and Real Madrid. He helped City win a treble.

As a result, the 31-year-old could be out of action for up to three months. He spoke to the media about the possibility of being sidelined for up to three months. Since Bayern Munich’s away game a few weeks ago, I have been struggling to Kevin De Bruyne perform well.

In terms of games that I missed, I would say quite a few of them, but they were all little ruptures, but today I snapped it all the way so I wasn’t able to continue playing. Obviously, I missed some games, but with games such as Arsenal, Bayern and Madrid I was able to make it.”

This month, Kevin De Bruyne, who was appointed captain of the Belgium team by his assistant manager Dominico Tedesco, was on the verge of a historic debut.

A scan will probably be taken somewhere within this week, he said. As far as I know, I will not be a member of the national team 100 percent, which is a shame because I would have played my 100th game if I was a member.

The Dutch international spent some of the second half of the game urging his team on from the touchline, almost acting as an auxiliary member of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff, encouraging City to victory.

I was just trying to help my team in some way or another,” he explained. The injury forced me to come off of the game, so I wanted to help my team in any way possible, so I did what I needed to do to help my team.”

As a result of winning the Champions League, Kevin De Bruyne has achieved an ambition he has long held. However, he points out that this achievement does not define him.

As he explained: “Over the course of my career I have fought with my team in order to win this medal. I still don’t think it defines my career in any way. In my opinion, it helps me to be able to focus on the game rather than judging myself and my career solely on it.

The person I am today as a Kevin De Bruyne football player and a human is who I am, and I am satisfied with who I am as an individual and as a football player.”

