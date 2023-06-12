Manchester City Win the Champions League Title, Beating Inter Milan 1-0 in tense Istanbul Final

(CTN News) – Manchester City’s pursuit of sporting greatness culminated in a defining moment at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday.

Since Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi United Group assumed ownership of the club in 2008, winning the prestigious Champions League was their ultimate goal.

After years of substantial investment and controversy, Manchester City finally claimed the title with a memorable 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

This triumph marked their first Champions League win and secured the elusive treble, making them the second English team to achieve this feat.