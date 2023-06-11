Connect with us

Sports

When Does The Belmont Stakes 2023 Take Place On Saturday?
Advertisement

Sports

Toyota Leads Ferrari, Cadillac Shunts Early In Hour 1 Of The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Sports

Miami Heat On Verge Of Losing NBA Finals As Nuggets Win Game 4

Sports

UEFA Champions League Final Betting Tips: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

Sports

'Champions League Obsession' Can Propel Manchester City To Victory, Guardiola Claims

Sports

The Rise of Sports Betting: An Exciting and Growing Industry

Sports

Dalvin Cook, Vikings Running Back, Has Been Released

Sports

Miami Heat Too Small And Weak To Beat Denver Nuggets In NBA Finals

Sports

Details On Madden 24 Pre-Orders: Deluxe And Standard

Sports

Stream Football Anywhere with Goal Daddy – Live Football Access

Sports

LIV Golf, Backed By Saudi Arabia, Agrees To Merge With The PGA Tour

Sports

Kyrie Irving Tried To Recruit LeBron James For Reunion: Report

Sports

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Apologizes Amid NFL Gambling Probe

Sports Entertainment

Does WWE dare to deviate from Roman Reigns?

Sports

Florida Panthers Lose To Vegas Golden Knights In Stanley Cup Final Game 1

Sports

Is Heat vs. Nuggets NBA Finals Game 2 On TV And What Time Is It?

Sports

FA Cup Final Streaming: Manchester City vs Manchester United Prediction, TV Channel, Pick

Sports Gaming

What Makes UFABET the Best Online Betting Site Today?

Sports

In The NBA Finals, Nikola Joki's Force Shows How Much He Really Cares

Sports

Early Favorites, Longshots, and Picks for the 2024 Super Bowl: Analyzing the Odds

Sports

When Does The Belmont Stakes 2023 Take Place On Saturday?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

When Does The Belmont Stakes 2023 Take Place On Saturday?

(CTN News) – In the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, post time is scheduled for 6:02 pm Eastern Standard Time on Saturday.

The final Triple Crown event of the thoroughbred racing season is scheduled at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, at that time, when nine horses are supposed to break from the gate.

This week there was some doubt as to whether the horses would make it to the post on Saturday after all.

Belmont Park canceled racing on Thursday due to poor air quality caused by the smoke from Canadian wildfires, and New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul said there would have to be improvement in the quality of the air before racing could be resumed. In spite of the fact that horses were not racing at Belmont Park on Friday, 11 races were held, including five graded stakes races.

The Belmont Stakes is 1.5 miles (or 12 furlongs) longer than the Kentucky Derby, which is 0.25 miles (or 2 furlongs) longer. Compared to the Preakness Stakes, this race is 2.5 furlongs longer. Since this is the final race in the Triple Crown series, it is referred to as “The Test of the Champion.”

In this season’s Triple Crown race, the Belmont will not be the last test for a Triple Crown contender. There is no place for Mage in the Belmont Stakes field after he finished third in the Preakness Stakes, the Kentucky Derby winner’s race.

Furthermore, National Treasure is entered in the Belmont Stakes as well as the Preakness Stakes on May 20. On Tuesday, Forte was established as the morning-line favorite at 5-2, and in Saturday’s early betting, the colt held the same line.

An injury forced Forte to miss the Kentucky Derby after being scratched on the morning of the Run for the Roses on May 6.

After winning the 1973 Belmont by 31 lengths and becoming the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years, Secretariat still holds the 1.5-mile record of 2:24.0. Secretariat’s time in the 1973 Belmont was two seconds faster than Easy Goer’s in 1989.

In 2:28.28, Mo Donegal won the Belmont Stakes last year.

Belmont Stakes live broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Post positions and morning-line odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes are as follows:

1. Shoes 20-1 for carpets

2. 3-1 for Trice

3. Arcangelo 8-1

4. National Treasure 5-1

5. Il Miracolo 30-1

6. 5-2 for Forte

7. The hit show 10-1

8. Angry Empire 7.2

9. Route One 15-1 is red

SEE ALSO:

Toyota Leads Ferrari, Cadillac Shunts Early In Hour 1 Of The 24 Hours Of Le Mans

Miami Heat On Verge Of Losing NBA Finals As Nuggets Win Game 4

‘Champions League Obsession’ Can Propel Manchester City To Victory, Guardiola Claims
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs