When Does The Belmont Stakes 2023 Take Place On Saturday?

(CTN News) – In the 155th running of the Belmont Stakes, post time is scheduled for 6:02 pm Eastern Standard Time on Saturday.

The final Triple Crown event of the thoroughbred racing season is scheduled at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, at that time, when nine horses are supposed to break from the gate.

This week there was some doubt as to whether the horses would make it to the post on Saturday after all.

Belmont Park canceled racing on Thursday due to poor air quality caused by the smoke from Canadian wildfires, and New York Gov.

Kathy Hochul said there would have to be improvement in the quality of the air before racing could be resumed. In spite of the fact that horses were not racing at Belmont Park on Friday, 11 races were held, including five graded stakes races.

The Belmont Stakes is 1.5 miles (or 12 furlongs) longer than the Kentucky Derby, which is 0.25 miles (or 2 furlongs) longer. Compared to the Preakness Stakes, this race is 2.5 furlongs longer. Since this is the final race in the Triple Crown series, it is referred to as “The Test of the Champion.”

In this season’s Triple Crown race, the Belmont will not be the last test for a Triple Crown contender. There is no place for Mage in the Belmont Stakes field after he finished third in the Preakness Stakes, the Kentucky Derby winner’s race.

Furthermore, National Treasure is entered in the Belmont Stakes as well as the Preakness Stakes on May 20. On Tuesday, Forte was established as the morning-line favorite at 5-2, and in Saturday’s early betting, the colt held the same line.

An injury forced Forte to miss the Kentucky Derby after being scratched on the morning of the Run for the Roses on May 6.

After winning the 1973 Belmont by 31 lengths and becoming the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years, Secretariat still holds the 1.5-mile record of 2:24.0. Secretariat’s time in the 1973 Belmont was two seconds faster than Easy Goer’s in 1989.

In 2:28.28, Mo Donegal won the Belmont Stakes last year.

Belmont Stakes live broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The race will be broadcast live on FS1 between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Post positions and morning-line odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes are as follows:

1. Shoes 20-1 for carpets

2. 3-1 for Trice

3. Arcangelo 8-1

4. National Treasure 5-1

5. Il Miracolo 30-1

6. 5-2 for Forte

7. The hit show 10-1

8. Angry Empire 7.2

9. Route One 15-1 is red

