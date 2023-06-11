Charles Oliveira Defeats Beneil Dariush in First Round at UFC 289

(CTN News) – Charles Oliveira made a significant stride toward a lightweight title shot at UFC 289 by delivering a knockout blow to Beneil Dariush. Oliveira’s aggressive start caught Dariush off guard, stunning him with a powerful head kick.

Although Dariush countered with a takedown and ground strikes, Oliveira showcased resilience and mounted a comeback. With a massive head kick, Oliveira had Dariush on unsteady legs, prompting a desperate takedown attempt.

Unable to defend himself against Oliveira’s relentless hammer fists, the fight was halted by referee Jason Herzog. The victory has potentially set the stage for a rematch between Charles Oliveira and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira’s Path to Redemption:

After a defeat to Makhachev at UFC 280, Oliveira missed the chance to reclaim the 155lb belt. However, his knockout win over Dariush positions him for another shot at the title.

Makhachev acknowledged Oliveira’s achievement but emphasized that the game still has different levels. Eager for redemption, Oliveira proudly declared himself as the true champion and expressed readiness for another bout against Makhachev, even in the Russian’s home territory.

Amanda Nunes Dominates in Title Defense:

In the main event of UFC 289, Amanda Nunes successfully defended her women’s bantamweight title against Irene Aldana.

Displaying superior striking and takedowns, Nunes maintained control throughout the fight. The judges’ scores unanimously favored Nunes, highlighting her dominant performance.

Other Highlights from UFC 289:

Canadian fighter Mike Malott thrilled the Vancouver crowd with a second-round submission victory over Adam Fugitt. On the main card, Dan Ige and Marc-Andre Barriault secured decision victories, while Aiemann Zahabi and Kyle Nelson emerged victorious in the prelims.

Oliveira finishes Dariush in Round 1 😳 #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/cy8uiZ3wLz — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 11, 2023

Conclusion:

Charles Oliveira’s knockout win over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 propels him closer to a lightweight title shot, potentially setting up a rematch with Islam Makhachev.

Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes demonstrated her dominance in the women’s bantamweight division with a decisive victory over Irene Aldana. The event featured several noteworthy performances, leaving fans eagerly anticipating future matchups and further developments in the world of mixed martial arts.