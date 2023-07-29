Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury

(CTN News) – The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow, suffered what is believed to be a calf strain during Thursday’s practice, and he will undergo further testing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

As Joe Burrow was being carted off the field at the Paycor Stadium facility, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team would know more regarding the severity of the injury as soon as possible.

During an 11-on-11 drill during the preseason, Joe Burrow was spotted pumping left and scrambling right as he came up hobbled.

While he was clearly favoring his right leg, WCPO-TV video shows him skipping on his left leg before going down on the practice field, as he was clearly preferring his right leg. Prior to being taken to the hospital, Burrow was attended to by the medical staff.

After Thursday’s practice, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that despite some unspoken communication between him and Burrow on the practice field, he is not overly concerned about Burrow’s status.

There is always a nod between us,” Chase told The Athletic, as reported by the site. “I got a nod from him that he’s all right. He’s a strong guy.”.

After leading the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in 2021, Joe Burrow , a Pro Bowler, suffered a season-ending left ACL tear during his rookie season in 2020, ending his season.

In the years since he came back from that injury, he has led Cincinnati into the top of the AFC.

As the Bengals enter the 2023 season, Joe Burrow is in the midst of contract negotiations for what appears to be a lengthy extension with the franchise, after guiding them to back-to-back division titles for the first time in franchise history.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Joe Burrow, who entered camp in 2021 rehabilitating a knee injury and underwent an appendectomy at the start of last year’s camp, discussed his excitement about the prospect of an August that is free of issues.

“As long as I remain healthy, which, as I indicated, ‘knock on wood,’ nothing has happened yet,” Burrow said, per the team’s website. “The more reps you get at the position, the more game speed reps, the better you’re going to be when it comes to Week 1.”

I’ve worked hard in the offseason and I am physically and mentally in good shape. I am ready to attack this training camp with intensity and strive for perfection. That is what I am looking forward to.”

As Cincinnati waits for news regarding its franchise quarterback in the coming days, it does not appear that Burrow will be able to participate in any preseason action.

