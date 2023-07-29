Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

(CTN News) – There is intrigue surrounding Dalvin Cook, whom McDaniel describes as a “great” tailback, among the Dolphins head coach’s stable of tailbacks.

The Miami Dolphins have not indicated whether that intrigue will motivate them to make a suitable offer to the South Florida native, who will visit the New York Jets on Friday.

However, the Dolphins are clearly keeping a close eye on the situation.

“I have great relationships with some very talented players,” McDaniel stated regarding Miami’s tailbacks, which include Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, and rookie De’Von Achane.

According to McDaniel, however, Dalvin Cook is one of the best players in the league. The way I look at it, is that if it works out for both sides, if it makes sense for somebody, then you’re adding a player to the team and all the things they both need need to be met in order for it to work.

He is a free agent, and he is visiting the Jets today.”

Among the free agent tailbacks who are looking to continue their careers, Dalvin Cook is the most accomplished out of all of them, as he scored 10 touchdowns last season when he rushed for 1,117 yards and caught 39 passes for 295 yards.

A leading contender in the race to sign Dalvin Cook was always the Jets since they clearly have Super Bowl aspirations after trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

There is also a question mark at running back since sensational rookie Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL, and it is not clear when he will be totally himself again after recovering from the injury.

In a seemingly last ditch effort to fulfill the dream he had as a child of joining the Dolphins, Dalvin Cook , who has rushed for more than 1,100 yards during the past four years, went on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show the night before his visit with the Jets and publicly campaigned to join the team in what appeared to be a last ditch effort.

Cook told Good Morning Football that playing in his hometown would mean a lot to him, his community, and his family.

This is a Cinderella story that would bring so much joy to the city, and I know what I can do.”

He wants to remain an offensive focal point, play for a contender, and receive a respectable offer that treats him like he’s still a top back.

Maybe he wants a multi-year contract instead of a bridge deal.

Dolphins, who averaged 99.2 rushing yards (tied for 25th) and 4.32 yards per carry (ranked 19th) last season, have made Dalvin Cook a standing offer, but sources say it’s not good enough for him.

