Jess Jonassen Slams ICC Chair Greg Barclay Over Comments about Women and Test Cricket

Jess Jonassen, an Australian spin bowler, is unhappy about the comments made by ICC chairman Greg Barclay about the future of women’s cricket.

A red-ball format for women’s cricket at the international level is crucial and necessary for the ICC to consider as soon as possible.

During the last three years, there have only been four Test matches in women’s cricket played by Australia, England and India.

Greg Barclay: I don’t think women’s test cricket is going to develop at any particular pace:

While England and New Zealand are playing the first Test match of the men’s cricket series, Barclay shared his thoughts on what the future holds for women’s test matches. Women’s Tests will not evolve in the long run, according to the current ICC chairman.

“White ball cricket is without a doubt the future of cricket, if you look at it strategically. That is the game that fans want to play. Broadcasters are investing heavily in it. That is where the money is going. Test cricket requires domestic structures,” Barclay said on BBC’s Test Match Special.

“At the present time, none of them exist in any of the countries. Test cricket for women is unlikely to evolve at any particular rate. That doesn’t mean any country cannot choose to play Test cricket. Nevertheless, I don’t see it as an integral part of the landscape moving forward,” he said.

In response to Barclay’s assertions, Jonassen, who has played four Tests in her career, was not pleased with what she heard. Off-spinner Alison Wells expressed her disappointment and urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) not to treat cricket as a business.

It will not happen without genuine support from the top… It is disappointing to see such comments as the appetite and motivation come from more than one country in spite of the fact that some significant hurdles need to be overcome. On Saturday (4 June), Jonassen wrote on her official Twitter account: “It should never be just about the money.”.

Earlier this year, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to drop the Test fixture from the schedule of the India Women’s team tour to England in 2022 in order to kick off the second edition of the Women’s Hundred competition.