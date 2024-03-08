Connect with us

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July
Published

18 seconds ago

on

YouTuber Jake Paul will face former world champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

(CTN News) – According to a Netflix announcement released on Thursday, social media star Jake Paul is set to fight former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, where the fight is set to take place.

The streaming platform will help fans watch the fight between 27-year-old Paul and 57-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since a drawn bout between him and Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Netflix has posted a short video trailer showing Jake Paul getting off a helicopter on a rooftop and then coming face-to-face with Tyson as he gets off the helicopter.

Four years ago, after building a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer, Paul turned professional in boxing. He has had nine victories in the last ten fights, including six knockouts, against mainly undistinguished opponents.

He has only lost once, to Tommy Fury, the half-brother of Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion.

“The Iron Mike” Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired from boxing in 2005 after winning 50 bouts, 44 of which were knockouts.

Jake Paul to Face Boxing Legend Mike Tyson in Epic Showdown at ATT Stadium

” I have set my sights on becoming the greatest heavyweight champion of all time within the next few months, and now I have the chance to prove myself against the most dangerous boxer of all time, Iron Mike, one of the most dangerous men ever lived. It is time for him to sleep,” Paul wrote on social media.

He’s the greatest heavyweight of all time…the most vicious KO artist ever. But I’m younger, faster, and I’m going to work my ass off to get stronger.”

Jake Paul fought on the undercard of Tyson-Jones. Ryan Bourland was knocked out by him last Saturday.

Tyson says he’s looking forward to fighting Jake Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “He’s grown a lot as a boxer over the years, so it’ll be fun to see what his will and ambition can do with his experience and aptitude.”

As I started him off on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones, I will finish him. It’s a full circle moment that will be fascinating to watch.”

Around 80,000 people can fit in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. The number of seats for Paul-Tyson is unclear.

