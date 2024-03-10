LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

(CTN News) – On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their second game in a row, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, without LeBron James, 122-123, as they lost for the second straight time.

The Bucks were beaten by the Golden State Warriors 90-125 on Wednesday night in a game where the Bucks had already lost a lopsided game. After the blowout defeat, their chances of bouncing back from the loss increased when they took a 122-118 lead with only 48.6 seconds left in the game.

However, D’Angelo Russell, who was the star of the Lakers’ 5-0 windup, was able to take over during the crucial period for them. The Lakers took a one-point lead with 5.9 ticks left in the game after Russell converted a three-point play and Damian Lillard missed a layup, and Russell scored on a floater to give the Lakers a one-point lead.

A return to third place in the standings

Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Lillard’s jumper as time expired, which meant that Lillard could not save the Bucks. During the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game California trip, the team went 0-2 in all games. After winning six straight games following the All-Star break, the team has lost its last two games since racking up six straight wins.

In the wake of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the day, the Bucks have dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-23 record, which puts them in last place. As of right now, the Cavaliers are 41-22 in the regular season.

Even Giannis’ big numbers weren’t enough to carry the team

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, marking his eighth triple-double of the season. There were 28 points and 12 assists from Lillard, and 17 points and 12 assists from Pat Connaughton. Bobby Portis Jr. and Malik Beasley each contributed 14 points to the game.

After playing the LA Clippers on Sunday, Milwaukee will play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to close out its California sojourn before heading back to Wisconsin.

During the final quarter of the game, Russell led the Lakers with 44 points, 21 of which were scored in the closing minutes of the game. The Lakers improved to 35-10 after Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Austin Reaves scored 18 points.

