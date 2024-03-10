Connect with us

Sports

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game
Advertisement

Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

Sports

As a Result Of Russell Wilson's Release, The Broncos Informed Him

Sports

LeBron And The Lakers Beat The Thunder As D'Angelo Russell Dominates

Sports

Against The Celtics, Curry Suffered The Most Significant Loss Of His Career

Sports

Mike Evans' Contract Could Affect Brandon Aiyuk's Deal

Sports

Lakers Lose To Nuggets Despite LeBron James' 40,000-Point Milestone

Sports

Tottenham Scored 3 Goals In 11 Minutes To Beat Crystal Palace

Sports

138-110 Win For Celtics Over Mavericks Despite Doncic's Triple-Double

Sports

As Victor Wembanyama Rises In The Spurs' Hierarchy, Alarm Bells Ring

Sports

How Paul Pogba Reacted To His Four-Year Doping Ban

Sports

Despite a 21-Point Deficit, LeBron James Outscored The Clippers In The Fourth Quarter

Sports

CrackStreams - Watch NFL, NBA, Boxing, Soccer HD Streams

Sports

Tyreek Hill, WR For The Dolphins, Sued For Breaking a Model's Leg

Sports

Celtics Win 9th Straight After Pulling Away From 76ers In Fourth Quarter

Sports

USWNT's Shock Loss To Mexico Is Further Evidence Of Its Decline

Sports

AFL Grand Final Odds: Early Predictions And Betting Insights

Sports

UMass Is Reportedly Considering Returning To The MAC

Sports

Cam Newton Gets In a Fight At a Youth Football Camp In Georgia

Sports

Report: Real Madrid Agree To Terms With Alphonso Davies

Sports

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

Published

5 seconds ago

on

LA Lakers Defeated The Milwaukee Bucks By 1 Point For The Second Consecutive Game

(CTN News) – On Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their second game in a row, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers, without LeBron James, 122-123, as they lost for the second straight time.

The Bucks were beaten by the Golden State Warriors 90-125 on Wednesday night in a game where the Bucks had already lost a lopsided game. After the blowout defeat, their chances of bouncing back from the loss increased when they took a 122-118 lead with only 48.6 seconds left in the game.

However, D’Angelo Russell, who was the star of the Lakers’ 5-0 windup, was able to take over during the crucial period for them. The Lakers took a one-point lead with 5.9 ticks left in the game after Russell converted a three-point play and Damian Lillard missed a layup, and Russell scored on a floater to give the Lakers a one-point lead.

A return to third place in the standings

Spencer Dinwiddie blocked Lillard’s jumper as time expired, which meant that Lillard could not save the Bucks. During the Milwaukee Brewers’ four-game California trip, the team went 0-2 in all games. After winning six straight games following the All-Star break, the team has lost its last two games since racking up six straight wins.

In the wake of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the day, the Bucks have dropped to third place in the Eastern Conference with a 41-23 record, which puts them in last place. As of right now, the Cavaliers are 41-22 in the regular season.

Even Giannis’ big numbers weren’t enough to carry the team

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists, marking his eighth triple-double of the season. There were 28 points and 12 assists from Lillard, and 17 points and 12 assists from Pat Connaughton. Bobby Portis Jr. and Malik Beasley each contributed 14 points to the game.

After playing the LA Clippers on Sunday, Milwaukee will play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday to close out its California sojourn before heading back to Wisconsin.

During the final quarter of the game, Russell led the Lakers with 44 points, 21 of which were scored in the closing minutes of the game. The Lakers improved to 35-10 after Anthony Davis scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Austin Reaves scored 18 points.

SEE ALSO:

YouTuber Jake Paul Will Face Former World Champion Mike Tyson in a Boxing Match on 20 July

As a Result Of Russell Wilson’s Release, The Broncos Informed Him

LeBron And The Lakers Beat The Thunder As D’Angelo Russell Dominates
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies