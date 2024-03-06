As a Result Of Russell Wilson’s Release, The Broncos Informed Him

(CTN News) – Just two seasons into the Russell Wilson era in Denver, the era has ended. He was informed by the Broncos on Monday that he would be released after the start of the new season on March 13.

George Payton and Sean Payton wished Russell a successful career as he continues his career and thanked him for his contributions.

With the draft and free agency, we will be able to improve this offseason to build the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond.”

As part of his long statement, the quarterback thanked Denver, saying he was “excited for the next chapter.” No mention of the Broncos’ coach or general manager was made.

A tough situation does not last, Russell Wilson wrote, but a tough person does.

As a result of the trade, Denver will lose $39 million, but avoid a guaranteed trigger of $37 million for 2025. Russell Wilson’s release will lead to the largest dead cap hit in NFL history, $85 million over two years.

While Wilson protested recently, the writing was on the wall; just last week, he said on the I Am Athlete podcast that Denver was his future.

Despite being in playoff contention, the Broncos benched Wilson for Jarrett Stidham in the final two weeks of the season. It was blatantly a financial decision. As a result, Wilson did not suffer significant injuries and Denver was able to move on from Wilson and avoid paying out the massive ’25 contract.

Last week, Payton wasn’t publicly committed to moving on from Wilson. The plan to get rid of Russell Wilson’s and the doomed union finally came to fruition on Monday.

Wilson was traded to Denver from Seattle in the 2022 offseason. Under Paton and Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos acquired the Super Bowl champion for five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players. He then signed a five-year, $242.6 million contract to serve as the face of the franchise.

It was a disaster. During Hackett’s first season in Denver, Russell Wilson’s had his worst season as a pro, going 4-11. In the wake of the veteran Payton’s arrival, Wilson improved but only marginally, which led to his benching and imminent departure.

Overall, Wilson played 30 games for the Broncos, leading them to an 11-19 record, completing 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards and throwing 42 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. During his tenure as Denver’s QB, Wilson led a team that scored just 18.9 points per game (26th) while accumulating 311.7 yards per game (27th).

Since Wilson will be leaving, the Broncos will rely on Stidham and Ben DiNucci for now. A top quarterback prospect may also be selected by Denver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

This will be Wilson’s 13th NFL season. He remains the only player in NFL history with at least 40,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards despite his Denver doldrums.

Russell Wilson’s most recent comments indicate that he feels he still has something left to offer in the pros. Just not in Denver.

