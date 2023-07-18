Lionel Messi’s US Debut Tickets Hit Record $110,000 for Inter Miami Match

(CTN News) – Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, is set to make his much-anticipated US debut for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup.

The frenzy surrounding this historic event has resulted in staggering ticket prices, with some seats reaching an astonishing $110,000, marking one of the highest prices ever recorded for an MLS team.

The signing of Messi with the Major League Soccer team, reportedly worth between $50 to $60 million per year, has caused a surge in ticket demand. However, for those seeking a more affordable option, the average ticket price for the match against Mexican team Cruz Azul is $487.

Dedicated fans are even traveling nearly 700 miles to witness the game firsthand. In comparison, tickets to last year’s League Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Barcelona cost approximately half of that price.

Looking ahead to Lionel Messi’s MLS debut on August 20 against Charlotte, ticket prices are currently averaging $288, representing a significant surge of nearly 900% since early June when speculation began about Messi’s potential move to the US.

Inter Miami Experiences a 700% Jump in Ticket Prices Since Lionel Messi’s Arrival

Overall, ticket prices for Inter Miami, currently at the bottom of the standings, have experienced a remarkable increase of about 700% since then.

At 36, Lionel Messi boasts an illustrious career and is one of the most decorated athletes in history. With an impressive seven Ballon d’Or awards and a World Cup victory with the Argentinian national team last year, Messi’s arrival in the US has generated tremendous excitement among soccer enthusiasts.

His deal with Inter Miami includes the option for part-ownership of the club and a share in the revenue generated by new subscribers to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass streaming service. During an unveiling event, Messi expressed his enthusiasm for being in Miami and unwavering desire to compete, win, and contribute to the club’s continued growth.

The enthusiasm surrounding “Messi mania” also extends beyond the soccer field. Last week, Hard Rock Cafe unveiled the “Messi Chicken Sandwich,” featuring a crispy Milanese-style fried chicken breast topped with melted provolone.

This delectable sandwich is now available for purchase at Hard Rock hotels and restaurants, adding another dimension to the excitement surrounding Lionel Messi’s US debut.

As Lionel Messi prepares to make history with Inter Miami, fans eagerly anticipate this unforgettable moment. The surge in ticket prices reflects the unparalleled appeal of witnessing one of soccer’s greatest icons in action on American soil.