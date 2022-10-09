Inactive Tennessee Football Players Against LSU

(CTN News) – The Tennessee football team will be without starting offensive tackle Gerald Mincey, wide receiver Cedric Tillman, and linebacker Kwauze Garland against LSU.

According to a spokesperson for the University of Tennessee football, Mincey is injured but has made the trip on his own. It is expected that Jeremiah Crawford will start for the first time in his career in place of Mincey.

Keeping quarterback Hendon Hooker safe from LSU’s potent pass rush could be critical for the Vols as they attempt to defend him from the powerful pass rush.

After sitting out the first four games with an injury, cornerback Dee Williams, a junior college transfer, is available to make his UT debut. The secondary needs help because the Vols rank No.

In pass defense, the team ranks 128 out of 131 teams in FBS, and Warren Burrell, who is the starting cornerback for the team, will not be able to play after undergoing surgery on an upper-body injury.

In the fourth game of the SEC season, No. 8 Tennessee football (4-0, 1-0 SEC) faces No. 2 LSU (4-1, 2-0) at noon ET on Saturday.

After injuring his ankle against Akron on Sept. 17, Tillman has missed two games since then as a result of the injury.

According to coach Josh Heupel, the player underwent surgery in order to recover and ultimately return to the lineup.

In the absence of these players, it will be up to wide receivers Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy, Ramel Keyton and others to pick up the slack.

Without Tillman on the field, they performed well in a 38-33 win over Florida despite his absence. A career-high 102 yards and a touchdown were McCoy’s receptions during the game.

As a result, Tennessee football Keyton had a career-high 69 yards receiving, including a 43-yard catch in a 99-yard touchdown drive that changed the game in Keyton’s favor. Hyatt had five catches for 58 yards as well.

