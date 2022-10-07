Live Stream Of Omonia vs. Manchester United: TV Channel, How To Watch, Odds

(CTN News) – In UEFA Europa League Group E, Manchester United play Omonia Nicosia on Thursday. Erik ten Hag’s side lost to Real Sociedad on the opening day, while Neil Lennon’s team has lost both games.

Cyprus is never an easy place to travel for any team, but Sheriff Tiraspol racked up a big victory in the first round of games, so the hosts are under pressure.

To ensure that they do not slip out of the top two, United intends to close the gap on Sociedad.

Our storylines, how you can watch the match, and more are listed below:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tsirion Athlitiko Kentro in Limassol, Cyprus

TV and live stream: Paramount Plus

Odds: United -450; Omonia +1200; Draw +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Describe the story

Omonia:It is already difficult for the Cypriots to salvage any points from this group as they remain winless with just one goal scored and five conceded.

For UEFA Conference League to remain an option, Lennon and his players must improve their home form as well as get something going on the road. Bruno Souza has scored four goals from five so far this season.

United: While the Premier League giants are strong favorites to win here, they have lost two of their last three games and have just suffered a heavy defeat to bitter rivals Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo may well get a chance to prove himself after losing to Sociedad already in Europe. Ten Hag needs a response from his players, especially after losing to Sociedad already in Europe.

Prediction

There is no doubt that United will win this match comfortably. Despite their current difficulties, the Red Devils should be able to overcome their limited opponents.

The gulf in class might make things difficult in the early stages, but ultimately the gulf in class should have a significant impact. The pick is Man United 3, Omonia 1.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Simmons Returns To The Court After More Than A Year

Benfica Vs PSG Live Stream: Is It On TV? How To Watch

A Look At Anthony Davis’ True Health Status From Lakers Coach Darvin Ham